Weight Gaining Tips: THESE things will help you to gain healthy fat and muscles

While most of the people are struggling to lose weight, there are a lot of people who are struggling to put on some weight. Weight loss can seem like a cakewalk when it comes to weight gain. Healthy weight gain is never easy but what's worse is that most people assume that eating unhealthy food is the best way to put on weight, but they fail to remember that this can take a toll on their health. Any food can be considered unhealthy not only because it causes weight gain but also because it harms our health in the long run. Gaining healthy weight can be very tough and for this, we need to start off with a strict diet and a very strict routine and follow through. It's essential to gain some healthy mass instead of unhealthy fat which does nothing good for our body other than deteriorating our health.

Here are some ways to gain weight in a healthy manner:

1. Include dry dates and milk in your diet. It's rich in vitamins and niacin and thiamine as well as proteins and sugar. This helps you gain weight and some muscles. It also gives you a boost of energy. You can also have bananas with your glass of milk as they are rich in calories as protein as well.

2. Have a spoonful of clarified butter mixed with a spoonful of sugar before you have your lunch. Eat this on an empty stomach. This helps you gain some weight and muscle mass as well.

3. Mangos are rich in carbohydrates as well as sugar and proteins. These three things are just what you need to increase your body mass. Have some mango along with a glass full of milk. Have this three times a day for the best results.

4. A good nap in the afternoon can help your body and mind relax. This de-stresses your body and also helps you gain some weight. Take a nap for about 45 minutes after your lunch and it will help you gain weight and build muscles.

5. Peanut butter is rich in fatty acids and proteins as well as minerals and vitamins. It is also high in calories but not unhealthy. Add some peanut butter in your meal. Start your day with a peanut butter sandwich or simply have it for a midday snack.

Credits :food ndtv

