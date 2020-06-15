Weight Loss: THIS 10 minute breathing exercise will help you to reach your goal

Weight Loss: Follow these simple and effective breathing exercises to lose weight. Read on to know more.

Healthy eating and physical activity are two best, effective and natural ways to lose weight. However, sometimes just following these two too can be tedious as results can be a little slow. To boost your weight loss regime, you can add some smart hacks. To speed up and help you to reach your goal of the desired body, you should include simple but effective breathing based exercises. Aside from the physical exercises you do, make sure to add deep breathing based ones as they can help remove excess fat.

As per a study by Hampton University, Virginia deep breathing techniques can change the brain’s metabolic activity and reduce body mass index. While doing them our body is filled with a more amount of oxygen than usual, which helps us absorb nutrients and accelerates our metabolism. Some breathing techniques help to massage our abdomen area resulting in faster burning of your body fat. Also, the increased oxygen intake in the blood increases our energy to exercise as well. So, if you are a weight watcher, remove 10 minutes make sure to do any one or combination of these exercises.

1. Lion's breath

This exercise can be helpful to get rid of the double chin as well. Kneel on the yoga mat, rest your buttock on the feet. Place your palms between your legs, make sure that the palms are facing in, and keep your arms straight.

The first step is to inhale through the nose, then exhale strongly through your mouth. Make a “ha” sound while exhaling. Also, make sure that your mouth is wide open and stick your tongue as far out as possible towards your chin. Your neck, chin, and face muscles should feel the tension. Again, inhale. Repeat the exercise 4-6 times. Follow the video to know more.

2. Boat Pose

In this simple exercise, you engage all your ab muscles. Make sure to make a proper V shape and hold the position for 15-20 minutes. And don't forget to breathe calmly. Follow the video to know more.

3. Sun Salutation

Sun Salutation aka Surya Namaskar has several health benefits including weight loss. There are 12 poses in this exercise and they are accompanied by sequenced breathing. Make sure to do them with concentration and accuracy to achieve weight loss. Follow the video to know more.

4. Kapalbhati

Kapalabhati is an excellent way to lose weight naturally and control obesity. Sit on the floor with folded legs and make sure to keep your neck and back straight. Close your eyes. Now, inhale slowly and exhale forcefully. While exhaling, your abdomen should go inwards. Repeat the procedure for at least 5-10 minutes. Check out the video to know more.

5. Anulom Vilom

Anulom Vilom is a great exercise for the digestive system. It also helps to balance our hormones and increases energy. Sit in the lotus position. Close your one nostril with your thumb and inhale gently through your other. Now, close your other nostril with your index or middle finger and breathe out through the first nostril which you had close. Repeat the same for a few minutes. Check out the video to know more.

