Weight Loss: 4 Japanese tricks that will help you to shed extra pounds

Unable to lose weight even after gruelling sessions of the gym? Follow these Japanese tips and tricks.

Weight loss is what many people want to achieve these days as the rise in sedentary lives has also increased our waistline. Poor lifestyle, unhealthy food consumption and less workout are common among us. We know that the two best and natural ways to lose weight is healthy eating and daily physical workout. However, aside from these two important key factors, there are certain tricks and tips that will help pr boost weight/inch loss.

Today we are sharing some Japanese tips for weight loss. You must be aware that Asians especially Japanese not live longer are also healthy and slim. Why? Because they follow certain healthy rules. A few days back we talked about the Japanese method of Hara Hachi Bu. In this method, one has to learn to eat only until you are 80 percent full. And today, we are sharing more 4 Japanese techniques. Read on to know more.

1. Don't train like a sumo wrestler

Sumo wrestlers skip breakfast, spend all morning doing intense workout and then they have a big lunch, followed by a nap, and then wake up and repeat the same in the evening. So, if you exercise like crazy and eat more no matter if it's healthy and then go to bed, you will have muscles and stamina, but again you will have a thick layer of fat. So, the overdoing of workout is a no-no. If you are over working out then you will always find yourself hyperventilating. You should calm breathing and the fats of the body will be utilised for exercising. If you are gasping for breath, then your body uses energies in the form of sugars. And then you end up eating too much.

2. Keeping body warm is another trick

In western nations, raw foods are generally eaten as they are considered as healthy. However, raw salads, veggies, greens or fruits are healthy and detoxifying however, they are too cooling for our body. And in Asian nations like Japan, you will always find them eating sautéed, boiled, stewed or baked vegetables. And the same is the key.

3. Do not drink water or any drink while having your meals

If you drink water while having meals then the same will disrupt your digestion. How? Water neutralizes the Ph of stomach acid and makes it hard for the body to break down the food. In Japan, most people don't drink with their meals and even if they do then they will consider soups.

Make sure to keep your body hydrated by avoiding dehydrating stuff like caffeine from coffee and black teas. Include hydrating foods during meals and have water post and pre meals.

4. Hot baths

Hot baths can improve circulation, which helps with digestion and detox of pores and the same leads to weight loss. In Japan, people take a half bath which means you fill the tub half so that the water level is below the heart area. Hot baths also relax us and we have a sound sleep as well. And weight management is better when you have a goodnight's sleep.

