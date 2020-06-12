Weight Loss: 5 Bed time habits that will help you to hit your goals

Weight Loss Tips: These bedtime aka nighttime habits may boost your metabolism and finally help you to achieve your goals.

Hitting weight loss goals can be a task for several as there are many factors that come into play. Even after following a healthy diet and rigorous workout daily, many suffer weight loss plateau and other issues. And when the weighing machine won't budge it can be disappointing. So, instead of losing hope and mind over not losing weight, one should keep working on it by following hacks. Today we are talking about certain night time aka bedtime habits that may help you to achieve your weight loss goals.

Did you know during the night time our body burns around 300-400 calories?

Yes, you read it right! This is the amount of energy you spend after an hour's run. As per studies and researches, quality sleep can actually lead to weight loss just like any other weight loss tool we follow. To make sure to lose weight as you sleep literally, there are certain good night time habits you should follow as they amp up your metabolism. We have compiled some tips that will be really helpful for achieving your weight loss with fewer efforts.

1. Cold bedroom

As per experts, one should try to have a bedroom temperature around 18°C at night as the same helps to boost your metabolism. According to studies, a cooler environment activates the beige fat cells, which are responsible for thermoregulation. When you sleep in a colder environment or naked, your body starts burning more energy to maintain heat.

2. Go to bed and wake up at the same time

Are you having an unregulated sleep schedule then the same could be the reason for weight gain or why you are not losing extra kilos. The hormone melatonin tells us when to go to bed and later beige fat cells gets activated. If you are not sleeping and getting up on time, the melatonin production will also be inconsistent and the same will affect your sleep. The next day you will feel tired, and jaded as you didn't get proper rest and you will end up craving high-calorie snacks.

3. Don't use gadgets during bedtime

Excessive light from the gadgets can also disrupt the sleep cycle and quality of sleep. Several studies have proved that blue light which is emitted from gadgets and smartphones delays melatonin production. And that's why you take a longer time to fall asleep and you wake up tired. Try to not use gadgets around 2 hours before your bedtime. And make sure to put them in night mode.

4. Vital foods to eat at night

Usually one should not snack during bedtime, considering our body has low metabolism and other factors. But if you are very hungry then you can reach out for healthy foods which are rich in protein. Protein-rich foods increase your metabolic rate and help in muscle growth. You can also drink certain types of tea that can help you lose weight at night. Natural herbal teas including cinnamon, peppermint and chamomile reduce appetite, improves digestion and relax your nerves among others.

5. Resistance training

Physical exercise before bed can help to reduce stress and boost your metabolism. Both cardio and aerobic workouts are good, however, resistance training is the best one as that helps you to burn fat. Swimming or weight lifting is the best night time physical activity as they don't work you up too much but at the same time, it will lead to calorie burn even while you are asleep.

So, add these rituals and make sure to follow your daily regime of exercise and healthy eating and soon you will finally go past weight loss plateau or any other hurdles that have been stopping you to lose weight aka fat.

