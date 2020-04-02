Weight Loss: 5 Essential nutrients to include in your diet to shed the extra kilos

Weight loss can be a difficult journey. That’s why we have compiled a list of healthy nutrients you should add in your diet to lose weight healthily.

Maintaining a healthy weight is a crucial part of being fit and keeping health problems at bay. One of the biggest mistakes people make in their pursuit of losing weight is they stop eating foods that are important for keeping their health in good condition. A healthy weight can only be achieved by incorporating exercise and a healthy diet in your daily routine. You must cut down on unhealthy foods but not the essential nutrients required to live healthily.

Nutrients help the body nourish and sustain, which is why it is necessary to include them into your diet for effective weight loss. The body is incapable of producing its own nutrients, but instead, it relies on the foods that we eat to deliver the nutrients needed for it to thrive. When your body doesn’t get an essential nutrient, it might not function properly.

Here is a list of the essential nutrients that aid weight loss and wards off the risk of developing a serious health disease.

1. Vitamins

Not eating foods rich in vitamins and minerals can hamper your plans to lose weight. Your body requires specific vitamins and minerals to activate enzymes that help break down fat.

2. Fibre

Fibre is important to achieve and maintain a healthy weight. They make you feel full longer, reduce appetite and intake of calories. Including foods rich in fibre will also promote healthy bowel movements. Whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables, salad greens, peas, potatoes and beans are some good sources of fibre.

3. Carbohydrates

For years we’ve been hearing that cutting down carbs from our diet is the key to weight loss, but it turns out that you should keep eating some of them. You can include healthy carbs in your diet will help in weight loss and maintain good health. Barley, whole grains, sweet potato, oats, carrots, broccoli, high fibre beans and brown rice are some of the carbs you can incorporate in your diet.

4. Monosaturated Fats

Eating monosaturated fats aids weight loss and might even reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and decrease inflammation. Nuts, avocado, olive oil and ghee are some of the best sources of monosaturated fats.

5. Proteins

Protein is often referred to as the building block of the body. Eating a diet rich in protein will not only help you lose weight but boost metabolism and reduce appetite. Poultry, fish, dairy products, lentils, nuts, eggs, cottage cheese and green peas are great sources of protein.

Note: Inculcating these foods in your diet will help you lose weight only when you exercise too. Weight loss should be a balance of exercise and a healthy diet.

