Weight Loss: 5 Food items you need to cut from your diet for best results

The weight loss journey requires effort, consistency and a holistic diet approach to achieve great results. We all know that calorie-loaded foods must be avoided to reach your weight loss goals, but what about others? Certain foods claimed to boost health and swear to be low on calories but are actually loaded with preservatives and sweeteners to reserve taste, consequently hamper your weight loss goals while affecting your health. Here we bring you a list of 5 food items that must take a backseat while you are on your weight loss journey for effective results.

Fruit juices

Fruit juices are loaded with null calories, added sugars and are highly processed which can only hamper your weight loss goals rather than doing any good. Even though it is prepared at home, most people extract fibre from the juices which only leave it with a sugary solution. Instead of relying on fruit juices, opt for whole fruits or homemade smoothies to reap the maximum benefits.

Sugar-laden drinks

Sugary-loaded foods or drinks are not only harmful to weight loss but also injurious to heart health and overall well-being. Beverages like soda, diet soda, and sports drinks often contain added sugar, and calories and are extremely low in nutrients that will satiate your cravings just for the time being. It further dehydrates your body; enhances your cravings while making you eat more. Swap to homemade lemon water, coconut water, sugarcane juice or unstrained vegetable juices for good health.

Energy and granola bars

Energy and granola bars are filled with artificial sweeteners, trans fats and saturated fats that will only satiate your hunger for a while but definitely leave you craving for more. With zero nutrition and plenty of calories, such bars are never a reliable option to much upon. Chomp nuts, seeds, boiled eggs, and apple slices with peanut butter when on a weight loss process.

Baked goods and packaged chips

Processed food items and baked goods only contain null nutrients and are high in sodium, additives and preservatives that only harm your body in multiple ways. High in unhealthy carbs, fats, and hydrogenated oils that can hamper the flexibility and structure of your cell membranes while putting you through a high risk of varied diseases. Do ditch these food items and rely more on seasonal, natural and fresh produce to keep yourself all hale and hearty.

Breakfast cereals

Breakfast cereals are considered healthy by many people but let us tell you that such cereals go through a strict process of manufacturing, aid in loosening up the majority of nutrients. They do not contain a good flavour and therefore hinted with sugar and artificial flavours to enhance the sales. Try healthy recipes made of eggs or oats in breakfast for great results.

Make sure to switch to homemade meals and whole foods instead of store-bought sugary food items while losing weight to gain maximum benefits.

