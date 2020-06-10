Weight Loss: 5 seeds that can help to torch down those fats

Weight Loss: The addition of certain foods such as these nutritious seeds can actually help you to lose weight. Read on to know more.

Being overweight is a big concern for many not only because it impacts our appearance but how it is linked to several life-threatening diseases. A sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits are two major reasons of weight gain. We know that a healthy way to lose weight is to train daily (cardio, resistance, and HIIT workout among others) and eating healthy (nutritious food in the right amount). Even after following these two, there are people who still struggle to lose weight. There are several factors that could be hindering the same such as weight loss plateau, poor stress management, poor sleep cycle and health disorders among others.

But one should not lose hope and keep following the weight loss regime. Today we are sharing how seeds can help you to lose weight. Yes, you read it right! We eat fruits and discard the seeds but you should know that certain seeds are very healthful and can even aid to lose weight. If you are interested to know more, then read on and include these five seeds in your diet.

1. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are packed with several nutrients which not only aid in weight loss but also overall health. They are one of the best sources of soluble mucilaginous (gum-like) fibre that can lower bad aka LDL cholesterol in the blood, balance blood sugar level and act as a hunger suppressant. The seeds are also one of the best plant-based sources of protein. For the unversed, protein is very important for weight loss, as it boosts metabolism, help in muscle-building, increase levels of appetite-reducing hormones and reduce levels of the hunger hormone called ghrelin. In addition to all this, it is low in starch, sugar and calories.

2. Chia Seeds

Just like flax seeds, chia seeds are also a superfood and should be in your diet even if you are not following any weight loss program. They are loaded with protein, fibre, magnesium, potassium, iron and are low in fat. You can sprinkle them on salads, soups, smoothies and muesli/oatmeal among others or prepare chia pudding.

The seeds help to suppress your appetite, tackles bloating and leave you energised for longer.

3. Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are densely packed with protein and fibre which keeps you satiated and your cravings will be lesser. They are also a good source of zinc that helps to boost our metabolism naturally. They are also known for their high fibre content. For the unversed, fibre is very vital for our gut and digestive system including regular bowel movements. And better digestion leads to weight loss eventually.

4. Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds are quite commonly used in Indian cuisine. They are packed with fiber, zinc, magnesium, calcium and vitamin E among others. The seeds also help to rev up metabolism. The best part is that they have wonderful taste and aroma. As per reports, you can consume around 15 to 25 grams of sesame seeds per day.

5. Watermelon Seeds

We often discard them away but you should know that they are a high source of macro, micronutrients and bioactive compounds.

They are chockfull of important nutrients such as protein, calcium, potassium, and zinc among others. The PUFA along with fiber reduces the risk of heart disease, keeps blood sugar in check, and boosts immunity. You can eat them raw or simply sun-dried. You can add them in salads, muffins, baked goodies and sauces among others.

