Weight Loss: 5 Smart kitchen changes that can help you to shed extra pounds

With the help of few changes in the kitchen, one can actually witness how the same is helping to promote weight loss. Want to know how? Read on.

Weight watchers, I am assuming, know the importance of calorie deficit and healthy eating is of the utmost importance when it comes to achieving weight loss goals. However, aside from the same, there are several hacks that dieters can follow in order to get rid of the love handles and extra fat. And today, we are talking about one such hack i.e. smart kitchen changes. Make your kitchen conducive for better and healthy eating and soon you will witness changes.

Marlene Schwartz, deputy director of the Rudd Center for Food Policy & Obesity at Yale University, "There are some basic principles from the behavioral treatment of obesity…that we have applied to a number of different settings, and they definitely can be applied at home." Schwartz added, "People eat what's easiest to access, and what they can see. It sounds so obvious, but I think people are humbled by how much of our eating is automatic and unconscious."

1. Get yourself a fruit bowl

Make sure you stock up fruits and vegetables that require little prep and can be consumed easily at any time of the day. Apples, oranges, bananas, and grapes among others you can keep restocking. Keep the bowl handy so that whenever hunger pangs hit you, instead of having junk food, you can grab any fruit. We all know fruits are one of the weight loss promoters, so make sure, you include them in your diet on a daily basis.

2. Do not bring pots and serving dishes to the dining table

During mealtime, try and avoid bringing serving dishes and pots at the dining table and keep them at the kitchen counters. Pre-plate your meal as per your calorie intake and if you want more then you can get up and bring. And the conscious effort may stop you from overeating. On the other hand, when meal pots and serving dishes are right in front of people, they tend to eat more.

3. Remove unwanted foodstuff from refrigerators and shelf area

If you don't have unhealthy food then you don't get to eat them as well. Also, meanwhile, make healthy foods accessible. Declutter your kitchen and remove junk food items. Ideally, people who are not dieting should also get rid of unwanted junk and processed food as they will just provide unhealthy calories and they hardly have any nutritional value. After clearing the kitchen, make sure you remove them permanently from your grocery list as well.

4. Get smaller plates

Smaller plates can help to control our portion sizes and many studies even claimed that using blue plates also helps to eat lesser.

5. Make a big bowl of salad

Having salad as dinner is a smart way as it fills you up for good long hours and it is very nutritious as well. Also, if you are hungry either during the evening or morning, then you can have it as a snack as and later, you can have light meal such as soup or oatmeal among others.

Read More