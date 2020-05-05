Weight Loss: 5 spices you should include in your diet for a flatter belly

Weight Loss: Include these spices and rev up your metabolism and torch down those extra fats. Read on to know more.

Coronavirus led lockdown has changed our daily routines. As we are now confined to the homes, many weight watchers and health enthusiasts are stressed as gyms cannot be accessed anymore and home workout faces a lot of restrictions. However, one should try their best to include workout from home in their new daily routine. If you are too bored to workout but still aim to lose weight then you have to rework on your diet at least.

Today we are talking about spices that can help you shed extra fats and get rid of that protruding belly. The best part of the spices is that they not only propel weight loss but they also make the dishes tastier. With the help of these spices, you will be kicking the metabolism in full gear. So, add them to your dishes as a flavour and weight loss booster. Read on to know more.

1. Cinnamon

As per research, cinnamon helps to move glucose in cells, and the same curbs insulin, a fat-storage hormone, spikes after meals. As per another research at Penn State, when added this spice to a high-fat meal, it decreased insulin response by 20 percent. It also helped to reduce the triglyceride levels, a type of fat that can lead to heart disease and stroke, by 30 percent. How to add cinnamon in diet? You can add them in your coffee, tea, and smoothies, yogurt, oatmeal, waffles, and fruits among others.

2. Black pepper

Black pepper, which we commonly used as a spice and seasoning is rich in piperine and it aids in burning the extra fats. Even the strong taste of peppercorns is because of piperine. As per an article which was published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, piperine content interrupts new fat cells, and in the same process, they also set off a metabolic chain reaction that keeps a check on fats.

3. Turmeric

This spice has been used in India since time immemorial. We cannot stress how important this spice is for our health. They are packed with vital antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties that help many processes of our body including digestion. Also the curcumin content, a phytochemical, directly counteracts inflammation in the body. It also helps in the production of ‘leptin hormone’ which leads to the burning body fat.

4. Chilli powder

Chili powder contains ‘capsaicin’ which also gives a fiery flavor and the same revs up metabolism. As per one of the studies, a small serving (2.56 mg capsaicin) per meal increases fat oxidation in negative energy balance which means it leads to more fat burning.

5. Ginger

Ginger is another staple spice in Indian cuisine. You will find them in almost all the households in India and other Asian nations. Ginger has been used for its medicinal purpose but did you know they can help in weight loss? The presence of anti-oxidants including capsaicin can temporarily speed up metabolism. As per a study, ginger improves the thermic effect of food and promotes feelings of satiety.

