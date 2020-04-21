Weight Loss: 5 Sure shot ways to burn fats and get a lean body

Feeling demotivated as you are unable to lose those love handles and bulging fats? Follow these sure-shot hacks of weight loss.

We know that fat loss aka weight loss is not that easy, however, one should know that it is neither impossible. We know it takes time and it does not happen overnight, however, your small mistakes are hampering and delaying the fat and subsequent weight loss. Unhealthy eating choices, binge-eating, eating fried and convenient foods and not working out daily, especially now, in lockdown, are some of the giant mistakes which are thwarting the weight loss progress.

There are many who are too bored to follow natural and traditional ways and go for liposuction. However, it is most of the times not sustainable and in many cases, the body goes back to the old state. So, if you want to lose weight, you have to work. Yes, that's the truth. So, instead of wasting time and trying to find the magic pill or any shortcuts, focus on the following sure-shot ways that will definitely help you to torch fats.

1. Proper attitude

The first and foremost factor in losing weight is to have the right attitude. With this approach, try to introspect what changes are needed in your daily and stick to your plan and strategies. If you lose your mental strength you will also lose your physical strength while exercising or while following any diet. Being mindful is the key.

2. Follow Intermittent Fasting or Time Restricted Eating

If you are just following a healthy diet and exercise regime, and still unable to lose fats then you should try to including a world-renowned eating pattern called Intermittent Fasting. When you exercise in a ‘fasted state,’ your body will use the stored fat deposits for energy, rather than utilizing any sort of food or drink that you have consumed.

Speaking of intermittent fasting you can either go for 16:8 and 5:2 options. In this one has to fast for 16 hours and eat during a window of 8 hours. And in the latter method, you have to reduce your food intake on two days of the week. You can try with 12-14 hours of fasting hours and then gradually decrease the eating window. The major blunder that people do in the eating window is having fat-laden and high carbs foods which can backfire the fasting state.

3. Include both cardio and resistance training

During a 60-minute training session, you should include warm-up exercises, High-Intensity Interval Training exercises such as sprints, speed bike, elliptical, running stairs, plyometrics and burpees among others, later focus on weight lifting and finally end with cool-down exercise. You can have alternate days for cardio and resistance training as well. Cardio will help you to lose excess fats from the storage while

4. Eat right and follow a calorie deficit

After following IF, you will be having a few hours say 6-8 hours of eating which is known as the eating window. During this eating window, you should have foods that are easily digestible and try to include macro and micronutrients. So, make sure to have an adequate amount of protein, carbohydrates, and fats in order to get proper muscle growth and development as well as weight loss.

For micros, include a daily multivitamin and other required supplementation. Another important aspect is the calorie deficit. Reducing calorie intake approximately 10% will play a major role. If your body needs (with no exercise) is 2,000 calories, you would consume approximately 1,800 calories during the eating window.

5. Sleep

If you are poor sleeper then chances of poor metabolism are also high. As per a study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, poor sleep can make you choose high-carb snacks. As per another study, which was conducted in the University of Chicago, sleep-deprived participants chose snacks that had more fats than those who slept well. So, if you have been being up late, then you must prioritize sleep right away to lose fats. Make sure to have sound 7-8 hours of sleep every night and have the same sleep cycle.

