Weight Loss: 6 exercises to tone your thighs

Want to get rid of cellulite and get toned thighs? Here are 8 exercises that will help you achieve exactly that.

It comes as no surprise that you would like to work on your thighs. Having toned thighs is right up there with getting a flat tummy to make you look good in an outfit. The right balance of fat and muscle will make you look attractive and make you feel confident enough to wear your favourite skirt. With the right exercises that target the area, you will be able to build lower body strength, improve your posture and build lean muscles.

But one thing you need to know is that you can’t spot reduce. What you can do is combine part-specific exercises with a whole-body workout to get the best results. And don’t forget a healthy diet. It is not possible to reduce fat if you keep binging on unhealthy foods on the side. Exercise, a healthy diet and a lot of will power will definitely make you achieve the toned thighs you wish for.

If you wish to tone your legs, here are 6 exercises to help you do that.

Squats

Jumping Squat

Lunges

Box Jumps

Scissor Kicks

Resistance Band Leg Presses

Things you should keep in mind:

1) Do not forget to warm up before start doing any of the exercises. It will prepare the mind and body for some exercise. It will also reduce the risk of injury.

2) Pause and contract your muscles when you do leg exercises. It will engage the muscles and maintain strength.

3) Allow your legs to rest in between the exercises for a few seconds.

4) Stop in case you feel there is a muscle pull.

5) To get the most of your workout, don’t forget to stay hydrated.

Note: Consult a professional before incorporating any of the above exercises to avoid injuries or other health issues.

