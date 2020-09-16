  1. Home
Weight Loss: 7 Ways to break bad eating habits sabotaging your weight loss plans

From being an emotional eater to a late-night snacker, there are many bad eating habits people fall prey to. Read on to know how to stop these habits from ruining your weight loss plans.
Weight Loss: 7 Ways to break bad eating habits sabotaging your weight loss plans
Are you an emotional eater? Or a late-night snacker? Regardless of how disciplined you might be about your weight loss plans, sometimes bad eating habits sweep in and ruin those plans. Shedding the extra kilos are hard as it is and all these temptations make it even more difficult. But don’t worry, you’re not alone! Many people fall prey to bad eating habits, which is why we have compiled a list of ideas on how you can stop these habits from ruining your weight loss plans. 

Mindless eating, nighttime noshing, endless snacking, skipping breakfast, and emotional eating are some of the most common bad eating habits. Not only they add to your weight but make you overeat and elevate your risk of developing health diseases. 

To curb the problem, here are 6 ways to break bad eating habits. 

Stop eating with distractions

Whether you’re eating in front of your computer or TV, eating while distracted can make you to consume more calories. According to a study, people who ate with distractions consumed more food later the same day. What you should do is turn off the TV and lower the music during dinner. 

Avoid emotional eating 

Did you know emotions, good and bad, can cause people to eat more than they should? It might seem tempting to eat more food on a bad day, but it can cause people to eat more than they should. Instead of binge-eating snacks, you can take some of the stress out by talking to a friend. 

Clean your kitchen 

A study published in 2016 found that messy kitchen can influence snacking behaviour. If dirty dishes, newspapers are strewn in your kitchen, then it is time to put that broom to use. It is essential to create an environment that will bolster your healthy eating routine. 

Decrease the portion size 

Those plates full of pasta look mighty fine, but they might influence your mind to eat more than required. Start eating smaller meals to make it less likely for you to overeat or eat mindlessly. 

Prioritise a meal plan 

Life is all about different flavours, but it can also be a habit-breaker. Having a proper meal plan will allow you to gain control of your overall food intake, which will contribute to your weight loss efforts. 

Get proper sleep 

Craving sugar and carbs? You can blame those late nights at the office to drain you out of the energy and make you prone to bad eating habits. Getting adequate sleep is part of changing your environment and getting a good night’s sleep. 

