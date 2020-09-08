Weight Loss: 8 Healthy habits every weight watcher should have

Even after doing intense workout and strict diet control, we often tend to gain more weight. This happens generally due to bad lifestyle habits. So, stop them and instead adopt the new and healthy ones.

Weight loss is not only possible with diet control and intense workout but we also need to change our entire lifestyle and include healthy habits in our daily life to lose and manage weight. Often it has been seen that people after doing diet control and workout, tend to gain weight.

It happens because certain bad habits contribute to weight gain. As a result, no matter how much we reduce our calorie intake, we tend to put on weight. Hence, we need to eliminate those bad habits and practise new ones to stay healthy.

Daily habits to practise for weight loss:

1.Stop having diet sodas. They are packed with artificial sweeteners that affect metabolism, spike insulin levels and prevent the fat-burning process. Research has also seen that people who drink two to three diet sodas in a day tend to increase weight.

2.Snacking between meals is another bad habit that needs to be stopped. Three balanced meals are the best way to control your weight.

3.Include walnuts in your diet plan. Its polyunsaturated fat reduces fat storage and improves insulin metabolism.

4.Instead of doing high-intensity interval training three days a week, do traditional aerobic exercises for 45 minutes three days a week. It is more effective for losing abdominal fat.

5.Include whole grains in your diet like wheat, quinoa, oats, brown rice, etc. and eliminate refined carbs like bread, rice pasta to reduce more weight.

6.Have black pepper in your meals. Piperine, found in black pepper, helps to ease inflammation and tummy troubles.

7.Coconut oil is a great option to opt for weight loss. So, replace your cooking oils with this to lead a healthy lifestyle. It regulates your cholesterol levels.

8.Instead of having normal chocolates, have dark chocolates as they have flavonoids which have important antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

