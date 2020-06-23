Weight Loss: Add THESE Umami flavour foods to reach your goal

Weight Loss Tips: Today we are sharing about Umami, the fifth flavour and how it can help you to lose weight.

Weight watchers know that there are several factors that come in play when it comes to weight aka fat loss. Right from body type, your metabolic rate, gut health, stress and sleep management, your physical activity level and what you eat are some major factors that affect the rate of weight loss. But are you are aware that one flavour can also affect your weight loss in a positive way. Yes, today we are talking about Umami, the fifth flavour of food which can actually help you in weight loss.

Did you know aside from sweet, bitter, sour, and salty taste, there is a flavour called Umami? So, you must be curious what exactly umami flavour tastes like? It is actually very hard-to-describe flavour and it tilts toward the savoury or meaty flavour. The word “umami” is Japanese and it means “a pleasant savoury taste". According to some studies, Umami flavour can help to promote the feeling of satiety and can help in weight loss when eaten on a regular basis. Basically, Umami foods and snacks can prevent over-eating as they promote the feeling of great fullness after a meal.

Study to prove Umami's role in weight loss

As per a study which was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, the researchers concluded that umami flavour can make meals tastier and increase their satiety factor. One can derive this taste from foods such as olives, cheese, nuts, seafood, mushrooms and cured meats, etc.

Speaking of the artificial source, Monosodium glutamate aka MSG is a synthetic flavour enhancer which are found in several packaged foods. MSG is basically lab-created umami. During a study, researchers from the University of Sussex in the U.K. asked 27 participants to eat the same breakfast.

While some had high-protein soup with an MSG-enzyme combination, others had soup without the pairing. Everyone then sat down for an identical lunch, researchers asked them questions about their appetite and how full they felt.

Researchers found that people who had consumed the MSG-laced foods ate lesser portions of their lunch as compared to those who had plain soup. They concluded that Umami may help in regulating hunger and make people consume smaller portions.

MSG should not be eaten often and rely on natural sources of umami

However, one should note that synthetic flavours can affect your health negatively. According to research in the '60s revealed that large amounts of MSG, when fed to mice, led to the destruction of nerve cells in the brain. And large amounts of MSG, which is a food additive, can lead to side effects such as headaches and breathing issues among others.

As per some reports, those who consume too much MSG are three times more likely to be overweight than those who eat the least. That's why try to add foods that have a natural umami flavour. Make sure to ask the portion sizes to your dietician.

Umami flavours come from the presence of a type of amino acid, called glutamate, ribonucleotides, and inosinate and guanylate and these are naturally available in certain foods. Below is the list of foods which have umami flavours.

Umami flavoured foods

Seaweed

Seafood

Soy-based foods such as soy sauce, miso and natto

Mushrooms

Green tea

Tomatoes

Potatoes

Carrots

Parmesan cheese

Kimchi

Meat

Egg Yolk

Corn

Green peas

Oyster sauce

Garlic

Lotus root

Truffles

Note: Consult your GP or dietician before you make changes in your diet.

