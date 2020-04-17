Weight Loss: Add Triphala Tea in your diet to shed kilos and boost immunity

Want to lose weight and boost immunity amid lockdown? Drink Triphala tea and soon you will see the changes.

Many of us love drinking tea. It is either part of our breakfast or of our evening snack time and sometimes both the times. This beverage has several varieties, however, we most of the time consume the caffeinated one and the healthier options are ignored. There are many health benefits of herbal and green teas and weight loss and better immunity are two of them. Today we are talking about Triphala tea which is an Ayurvedic dietary supplement for weight loss and immunity. This herbal concoction tea is chock-full of nutrients and health benefits.

As the name suggests, Triphala is a combination of three fruits i.e. Amalaki or amla, bibhitaki or bhada, and Haritaki or harad. If you are thinking this is a lesser-known and will be hardly available then you are wrong. You can easily buy Triphala powder from any grocery and local ayurvedic and herb selling shops and make tea from it. While many people either consume the powder by mixing it with water, many have churan with warm water.

Health benefits of Triphala Tea

This tea helps to break down and mobilize the accumulated fat in the body.

It also improves our metabolism, thus aiding in weight loss.

This particular tea aids digestion and alleviates the signs of constipation as it acts as a mild laxative. And better digestion is one of the keys of weight loss.

It is also loaded with antioxidants that fight with radicals and prevents oxidation and thus reducing and preventing inflammation in the stomach.

It also helps the body to absorb and assimilate nutrients well.

It also promotes better sleep and again better sleeping habits is also linked to better weight loss.

As mentioned, it boosts immunity and it also helps to reduce stress and anxiety

How To Make Triphala Tea?

To prepare the tea, you need Triphala powder and hot water. You have to add about half a teaspoon of powder to a cup of hot water. Stir it well and drink after it becomes lukewarm. The concoction has a myriad of flavors right from sweet to bitter to sour. You can also add honey, flaxseed powder and a dash of lime if you want. You may experience the need to urinate often during the night, as it is diuretic in nature. Ideally, you should have it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

Bottom line

Drink this tea, follow healthy food habits and a proper exercise regimen and soon you will see weight loss.

Note: Consult your physician before adding this tea in your diet.

