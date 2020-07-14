Weight Loss: THIS addition in apple cider vinegar will help to reach your goals faster

Weight Loss Tips: While buying the apple cider vinegar go for the organic and unfiltered one. Read on to know why.

Weight watchers must be aware of how apple cider vinegar is effective to shed extra kilos. For the unversed, several studies have proved that this acidic fermented tonic can boost your weight loss efforts as it acts as a diuretic (aids in the elimination of excess fluids). It also has a detox effect on the liver which in turn improves metabolism and thereby encourages the breakdown of excess fat. As per a study published in the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health when obese adults were given 1 spoon of ACV every day, they saw a drop of 2.6 pounds in 12 weeks and their waist size decreased by 0.75 inches.

And those who had two spoons of it, lost 3.7 pounds and their waist size came down to 0.5 inches. In another study, participants who had ACV with a high-carb meal started consuming fewer calories. So if you want to lose weight then go for ACV based warm water concoction or simply add to your daily diet. But today we are not talking about just ACV and its weight loss effect. One should consider apple cider vinegar which has a mother in it. Mother based ACV can help to reach your weight loss goals faster.

What is the mother of vinegar?

The mother of vinegar turns the alcohol into acid. The harmless bacteria are added to things to make vinegar. And the culture of bacteria helps the vinegar to work to its fullest potential. The mother added vinegar makes the liquid cloudy and mostly found in unrefined, unpasteurized and unfiltered apple cider vinegar.

The mother based ones help to keep your blood sugar in check, aiding in appetite and weight loss. For the unversed, the mother can be compared with SCOBY which is found in kombucha. SCOBY stands for symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast and it requires a certain type of fermentation.

Mother is rich in protein and forms acetic acid and experts believe that this main compound in the vinegar helps in weight loss. The unfiltered and organic ACV has profound health benefits which you may not find in other types of vinegar.

Aside from weight loss, it also helps to lower blood sugars, cholesterol and fight infections. It also aid to improve digestion, bolster the immune system, helps in skin, nail and hair health.

How to include ACV in diet:

One can add one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a full glass of water.

You can add it to salads.

It can be used as a condiment in several recipes.

One can also add ACV to hot water with lemon or in a smoothie.

In short, go for organic and unfiltered apple cider vinegar that has a mother of vinegar.

