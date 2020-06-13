From Weight Loss to Better Immunity: Here's why you should add Zumba to your fitness routine

Zumba Training: Sucheta Pal, Zumba Master Trainer has shared some lesser-known and other important details about this popular workout.

We all know how fun and popular Zumba workout is. But aside from this major perk and social benefits of a group workout, one can improve quality of life as there are several health benefits of it right from weight loss to better immune system, better blood pressure among others. Those who burn excess calories have toned body and sculpted muscles but looking for an easy and effective workout then look no further. For the unversed, Zumba workout features movements inspired by varied styles of Latin American dance.

It is a full-body-workout which means it involves the movement of the entire body right from your arms to your feet. To know more about this particular workout, we asked Sucheta Pal, Master Trainer (Zumba Education Specialist ZES™), Zumba®, Miami to reveal how Zumba can help to build immunity considering how important it is right now more than ever. She also shared about India's largest ‘living room’ fitness masterclass (featured none other than Zumba creator Beto Perez) which was held recently. Read on to know more.

1. Can you share how Zumba aids in immunity?

The first and foremost benefit of Zumba® which is like a "happy workout" is that it slows down the release of stress hormones which is the number one reason for illness. The increase in blood circulation and body temperature during and after exercise tremendously helps fight infections better. The best part is that regular exercise like Zumba® has an anti-inflammatory influence which is key to fighting off viruses.

2. How can Zumba help weight watchers?

Many of our participants across the world have recorded a calorie burn of over 500 and sometimes even reaching 800 calories per session which typically lasts 60 mins. We have had amazing stories of Zumba fans in India who have seen substantial weight loss within 3 months of regularly attending classes whether live or virtual.

4. What are the types of Zumba that people are not aware of?

Zumba® is one of the top group fitness brands in the world. Its also now a household name in India with every gym and studio offering a class whether it's in Mumbai or in Madurai. But some of the other formats of Zumba are now slowly catching on. One major hit is the Zumba Kids program which has specially designed music and kid-friendly choreography created to get the little rockstars moving and grooving. Another format is Aqua Zumba which takes this fitness party like the class to the pool in summers. We also have the Zumba® Gold program for the active old adults and Zumba® Toning for those who wish to incorporate some dumbells into their Zumba workout. Only licensed Zumba® instructors in these formats conduct these specialized formats and will be listed on zumba.com for anyone to find and attend.

4. What are the vital things to know/follow before you start a virtual or offline Zumba class?

It is very important that we treat a virtual class similar to how we would a live class. Have ample space to move safely at your home, have a bottle of water for hydration, wear comfortable workout clothes and the right shoes to ensure ease of movement and safety. With a virtual class, one thing to add would be to test out the online platform via which your licensed Zumba instructor will be teaching the class whether its zumba.dance or Zoom and attach a speaker and have a good internet connection to create the right experience for yourself.

5. Can you share about the record-breaking living room fitness masterclass?

We created history in India with this class. Not only through the huge number of participants but with 17 Zumba®️ Education Specialists leading the class from their homes in every corner of the country. We are proud to spotlight the importance of fitness instructors in this country, especially during these difficult times.

