Weight Loss: THIS cooking oil will help you to get rid of harmful belly fat

Weight Loss: Want to get rid of that harmful belly fat? Read on to find out which cooking oil will help you in the same.

If you want to lose those extra pounds and especially dreaded belly fat that one should keep a check on the foodstuff and its intake. Foodstuff laden in saturated fats, refined carbs, and sugar is the major reason why you have a protruding belly. Diet is of the utmost importance when it comes to losing visceral (dangerous) belly fat. For the unversed, Visceral fat is a build-up of intra-abdominal adipose tissue. This type of fat sits around the major organs including the liver, pancreas and kidneys. If the fat levels go way higher than it can lead to many life-threatening diseases such as heart attacks and stroke.mSo, the first and foremost step should be reducing or stopping the intake of processed foods, alcohol, smoking among others.

Today we are talking about how one cooking oil can come to your rescue and it is none other than very healthy and versatile: coconut oil. For the uninitiated, coconut and its all forms including oil fall under the category of a superfood as they proffer several health benefits. The content of vital fatty acids in coconut oil may have positive effects on our body including fat loss, heart health, better functions of other organs. The oils can help you to even lose belly fat and overall excess weight too.

Read on to find out how coconut oil can reduce visceral belly fat:

MCT factor

Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) increases the number of calories your body burns. Another good part of MCT based oils is that they also significantly reduce the hunger pangs thus keeping us away from unwanted calories.MCT oil leads to weight loss as the same leads to increased energy expenditure and lipid oxidation.

Increases good cholesterol

Coconut oil has natural saturated fats that increase HDL (good) cholesterol levels in the body and it may reduce the LDL (bad) cholesterol levels as well. And the same indirectly leads to fat loss.

Bottom line

Aside from including coconut oil in the diet, one should have a healthy and well-balanced diet and complement the same with at least 30 minutes of physical activity in order to bid bye to belly fat. One should also note that coconut oil like all fats is also high in calories. So, use it in small amounts and keep track of your calorie intake.

Note: Consult with your physician before you start including coconut oil in your diet.

