Weight Loss: Cut down THIS food item for best results

Weight Loss Tips: Shedding extra fat can be a difficult task but not impossible. Cut down on this food item for better results.

We know that sugar leads to weight gain and that's why many weight watchers stop or at least cut down on it. Many are replacing high-calorie foods and beverages with lower-calorie or no-calorie sweet treats as it can help to lose and maintain a healthy weight. For example, switching from high-calorie sodas to diet sodas with no calories are actually helpful. Even many foods and drink manufacturers have and have been replacing sugar with artificial sweeteners considering the obesity crisis and demand for such products.

But one should not totally rely on it as many observational studies have revealed that artificial sweeteners can lead to weight gain rather than weight loss. The study, which was published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal found that this ingredient that many Britons eat every day could be making them fat. Yes, you read it right! Artificial sweeteners may be associated with long-term weight gain and increased risk of obesity. Some scientists believe that because artificial sweeteners are so much sweeter than sugar (For example, Aspartame 180 x sweeter than sugar), they train our brains to crave more sweet foods.

As they do not provide calories, they confuse the brain signals that tell us to stop eating when we've had enough food. Also, eating artificially sweetened food gives us an excuse to eat more food overall.

They may not only disrupt your weight loss dreams but also increase the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. This is not all, they may also have negative effects on metabolism, gut bacteria and appetite.

As per one 2017 study, daily diet drink consumption was linked to an increased risk of stroke or dementia. So, cut down on not only sugar but also artificial sweeteners from your weight loss plan and you will soon see the results.

What are artificial sweeteners?

The NHS said, “Artificial sweeteners are low-calorie or calorie-free chemical substances that are used instead of sugar to sweeten foods and drinks. They are found in thousands of products, from drinks, desserts and ready meals, to cakes, chewing gum and toothpaste.” There are many artificial sweeteners to choose from such as aspartame, neotame, saccharin, and sucralose among others. Many everyday items such as ketchup, whole-wheat bread, greek yogurt, cereal and sugar-free chewing gum have artificial sweeteners. And that's why it is very important to read the packets carefully.

Even though the FDA has confirmed that certain sweeteners are safe for you to use, many health experts are still unconvinced. Many claim that there are side effects as well. Dr. Larry Goldfarb, DC, founder of Medical and Wellness Center of New Jersey, claimed that there were political and financial motivations behind the approval of certain sweeteners.

As per verywellfit.com, Dr. Goldfarb stated, "The public has been duped that artificial sweeteners are fine to use and no harmful effects have been shown to exist. Research has shown just the opposite." He also revealed how some studies have shown a relationship between aspartame and several serious diseases including cancer.

Bottom line

Replacing regular table sugar with artificial sweeteners may be helpful in reducing weight. However, there are certain reports claiming that there are hardly any weight loss benefits and have side effects. But further studies are on. And if you have been using artificial sweeteners and are healthy, happy, and satisfied with the results, then there is no need to change. Ideally, it is best to cut down on all kinds of sweeteners as much as possible.

If you cannot totally avoid it, stick to natural sources and reduce sweeteners in general. You can choose naturally sweet foods like whole fruit when you have sweet cravings. Also, you will derive other nutrients as well from the whole food. You can also consult a dietician or nutritionist who can help you to prepare a custom made diet chart.

Share your comment ×