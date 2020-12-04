Weight loss: Do these 5 EASY exercises to get rid of the excess belly fat

Losing the extra belly fat seems almost impossible. But by doing these simple exercises, you can tone your muscles and get your body back in shape.

Weight loss is always a much-talked-about issue. Other than the aesthetical issue, excess belly fat can be harmful and can make you prone to heart and lung diseases. While there are many diets to reduce belly fat, starving oneself is not the best solution to lose weight. Exercising regularly is easily the most effective way to get rid of that excess belly fat and to get in shape.

Some simple lifestyle changes and regular physical activity can help you to tone your body and to remain fit and active. Here are 5 exercises that will help you manage your belly fat and will get you in shape in no time.

Sit-ups

To do this exercise, lie flat on the floor with your knees bent and keep your hands at the back of your head. Try to bring your upper body off the floor to come in a sit-up position by your core strength and repeat. This will strengthen your abdominal muscles and will help you build strength.

Planks

Planks tone the muscles and keep your whole body engaged. Lie on the mat with your head towards the ground and balance your weight on your forearms. Keep your elbows bent and maintain this position for around 10-20 seconds.

Burpees

Stand straight and then bend your knees and go down on the floor starting with your hands. Push your legs back to get in the plank position. Jump up and stand straight with your hand raised above your head and repeat.

Russian Twist

This exercise will improve your strength and will work your core. Lie down on the ground and flex your knees. Keep your feet off the floor and hold a ball at your chest level and turn your upper body to both the sides alternatively.

Crunches

Lie down on the floor with your knees bent. Hold the back of your head with your hands and try to bring your head till your knees. This will help you tone your lower and upper abs and will strengthen your belly muscles.

