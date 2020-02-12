Weight Loss: One can burn THIS number of calories within an hour of dancing?

Dancing is not only fun, but it also aids weight loss. If you are planning to get into shape this year, then, here's how many calories an hour of dancing can help you burn daily.

Weight loss is a tedious process, while many say that it's 80 percent diet and 20 percent exercise, we tend to forget that exercise is equally important as diet. When it comes to exercise, there are different types of exercises that people do to stay fit. While some prefer gymming and pilates, others resort to yoga and jogging for weight loss. If you are someone who is planning to get fit this year and despise the idea of gymming, then include dancing in your routine.

Dancing not only frees you from your inhibitions, but it can also be an awesome fitness activity. One can burn a good amount of calories with regular dancing. As long as you enjoy it, move your body to the beat properly, it doesn't matter which dance form you choose.

If you are planning to take up dancing as a fitness activity, here's how many calories it can help you burn.

Calories you can burn with one hour of dancing: The number of calories one burns differs from person to person. It depends on your body composition, dance form you choose and the energy you put in. On average, one hour of dancing can help you burn around 330 calories. It can be more or less, depending on the weight of the person and the intensity.

Dancing also improves flexibility and helps you improve your balance and strength. Furthermore, it helps you deal with stress and improves heart health. Dancing not only aids weight loss, but it elevates your mood and challenges your brain. However, simply dancing cannot aid weight loss. You also need to follow a decent diet to achieve your goal.

Importance of calories deficit: One needs to eat 3,500 or fewer calories in a week to lose 1 kilo of fat. Along with this, you need to perform moderate-intensity dance every hour, only then will you be able to lose 1 kg in a week.

