Weight Loss: Drink THIS Jeera, Dhania and Saunf concoction and lose extra kilos

Weight loss is one of the common concerns of many. And now, amid lockdown, many are gaining weight more instead of losing due to constant munching and lack of physical activity. If you too are unable to lose weight or hit a weight loss plateau then drinking a CCF (Cumin, Coriander, Fennel) Tea aka concoction may help to rev up metabolism and can help to lose some stones as you quarantine. Speaking Cumin which is commonly known as Jeera, has several health benefits for us. It helps to boost our metabolism and helps to secrete enzymes that promote good digestion. And these factors lead to weight loss.

A study was conducted over 80 obese women. They were divided into two groups i.e. cumin group and diet control group. The cumin group were asked to consume jeera on a daily basis and the other group was asked to follow a specific diet. In the end, they found that cumin group lost significant weight in comparison to the other group. Now talking about coriander aka Dhania, it is packed with many minerals and vitamins and keeps excess water weight at bay. One of the reasons for weight gain is water weight aka water retention.

Last but not the least, fennel aka Saunf has a cooling effect on the body and aids digestion and better metabolism. The seeds are also a rich source of fibre and the same helps us to stay fuller for longer and prevents us from cravings and overeating. It also reduces fat storage as our vitamin and mineral absorption gets better with its consumption. Being a mild diuretic, all the toxins from the GI tract gets eliminated and the same contribute to weight loss. Did you know oxidative stress in our body can lead to obesity? And the antioxidants such as phosphorus, selenium, zinc, beta-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin and others fight with the free radicals that lead to oxidative stress.

How to prepare Cumin, Coriander, Fennel aka CCF tea:

1. Boil three cups of water.

2. Turn off the flame and then add half teaspoon of these spices.

3. Let it steep for 5-10 minutes and then you can store in a thermos.

4. You can dry roast before adding or ground the powders.

5. You can also add raw honey and lime juice to the concoction.

