Weight Loss: Drink THIS juice daily to get rid of excess pounds

Want to get rid of those love handles? Aside from a healthy diet and workout, make sure to add this juice for better and faster results.

Weight loss can be stressful for some. You need a lot of patience as it can not happen overnight. Instead of stressing, which will only deteriorate your weight loss journey, make sure you focus on your healthy diet and physical activity. And follow certain weight loss tips and tricks which are not only easy to follow but also effective. Today we are talking about a healthy juice made from Petha aka Ask Gourd aka Winter Melon and how it can aid to lose fat.

For the unversed, the vegetable has a sturdy green body and white flesh. If you are thinking you have heard the name before somewhere then you are right. There is a popular Agra based sweet dish called Petha. The dish is also prepared from the same veggie. This gourd vegetable is packed with several nutrients and should be added to your diet for overall better health as well.

Ash gourd and wieght loss

As per several studies, water-dense foods like ash gourd may help people lose weight.

It is low in calories and rich in soluble fiber which means it will keep you full for a good time without worrying about calories.

The potassium content acts as a diuretic so if you have water weight then you should definitely have the same.

Vitamin B2 is good for energy levels, facilitates the activity of thyroid gland and stress hormones which indirectly help in weight loss.

It also takes care of the digestive system. And the better gut is linked to weight loss. So, if you have acidity, ulcers and heartburn then you should include this vegetable.

It is also one of the best sources of vitamin C and flavonoids and these help to amp our immunity.

It also alkalizes our body as well and recently we shared how following the alkaline diet can aid in weight loss.

So, drink fresh juice of petha every morning as it acts as a sponge and removes all the toxins from your body, leaving you super cool.

If you are on Keto diet then well you can add this non-starchy vegetable to your diet. They are low in carbohydrates and sugars and it becomes an ideal component of a keto diet.

Just cut boiled ash gourd vegetables and season it with salt and pepper. You can incorporate this on a regular basis.

Check out the recipe of Petha Juice right here:

1. First, peel off the skin of the Petha.

2. Make small slices. Make sure to remove the seeds which are in the middle portion.

3. Grind them in mixer or grate. Discard the juice with the help of a clean cloth.

Follow the video to know more.

