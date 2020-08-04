  1. Home
Weight Loss Drinks: Smoothie and Green tea recipes to increase your metabolism and shed extra fat

Metabolism plays a key role in losing weight. So, we should include more metabolism-boosting foods in our regular diet plan. These are some smoothie recipes that are highly beneficial for weight loss and a strong metabolism process.
Are you tensed about your extra kilos? We have a great solution for this. Generally, people like to have smoothies. They are fresh and keep us energised. Have you thought ever of having them as an easy way for weight loss?

Smoothies are highly healthy and beneficial for our body. It aids in losing those extra pounds and increases metabolism. So, here are some tasty smoothie recipes for you to shed the extra kilos.

Smoothies and Green tea recipes for weight loss:

Peppermint green tea

This drink is highly effective to enhance the metabolism process. Green tea increases oxidation and mint and lemon are good for preventing inflammation. You need to keep 6-8 cups of green tea, some fresh mint leaves and lemon slices in a jar and then refrigerate it. From the next day, have one cup of this tea each day.

Strawberry smoothie

Strawberry smoothie is known to strengthen muscles and is a great source of protein. Take half litre milk or skimmed milk, one cup of strawberries, one cup of natural yoghurt, flax seeds according to your preference. Blend them all together and voila, your drink is ready.

Apple smoothie

Apples are good for detoxifying and energising the body. It also strengthens muscles and burns fats. You just need to have half-litre skimmed milk, one apple, one cup of natural yoghurt, one tsp honey, half a cup of almonds and a pinch of cinnamon. Mix and blend them all together to have this refreshing drink.

Spiced infusion

When green tea is mixed with some other healthy stuff, then it becomes more powerful to detoxify the body and increase metabolism. Take one cup of green tea, one tsp of honey, a pinch of cayenne pepper and one tsp of ground cinnamon. Mix them well with the tea and drink regularly.

