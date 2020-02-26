Weight Loss with Eggs: Here's everything you need to know about egg diet to shed those extra kilos

Egg diet is a high-protein diet which is designed for weight loss. So, check out the health benefits of this diet plan and foods to eat while doing this diet.

Boiled egg diet is a high-protein, low-calorie and low-carbohydrate diet plan that is aimed mainly for weight loss. It gives us the feeling of satiety and reduces the short-term food consumption thus aiding in weight loss. While on an egg diet, you have to eat other high-fibre foods, healthy vegetables, fruits and nuts and seeds which will help in weight loss altogether.

How do eggs aid in weight loss?

1- Eggs are rich in proteins, vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin B12, folate, selenium, iron, riboflavin, choline, antioxidants, lutein, zeaxanthin, etc. These nutrients help to build muscle, increase metabolic rate, improve brain function, reduce the risk of heart disease and prevent muscle degeneration.

2- The proteins in the eggs take a longer time to get digested which gives us the feeling of satiety.

3- Eggs are rich in antioxidants that remove the toxins from our body to reduce stress and inflammation. This helps to prevent inflammation-induced weight loss.

Types of the egg diet

Boiled egg diet- This diet plan consists of 2 boiled eggs every day with other low-calorie and high-protein food.

Eggs and grapefruit diet- Eat 2 eggs in any form and half a grapefruit along with a low-carbohydrate and high-protein breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Extreme egg diet- In this diet plan, people only consume eggs and water. This is a nutritionally quite imbalanced diet which is not recommended.

Benefits of the egg diet

1- The protein in the eggs lowers blood pressure.

2- The antioxidant properties reduce oxidative stress.

3- Eggs reduce inflammation in our body.

4- Consumption of eggs improves skin quality.

5- Improves the immune system and strengthens bones.

6- Prevents hair fall and promotes hair growth.

Healthy recipes while on the egg diet

These are the two easy and quick recipes that you can have while on the egg diet:

Banana smoothie

Check out the recipe of Banana smoothie:

Ingredients

Two bananas.

Half cup of yoghurt

Half cup of milk (Can be skipped)

Four almonds.

One tsp flaxseed powder.

One tsp dark cocoa powder.

Half sapodilla.

Method to prepare it

1- Mix all the ingredients into a mixing blender.

2- Pour this smoothie in a glass and drink it.

Boiled egg salad

Check out the recipe of boiled egg salad:

Ingredients

Two boiled eggs.

Half cup lettuce.

5-6 cherry tomatoes.

Half cup chopped kale.

Two tbsp of olive oil.

Two tbsp of lime juice.

Half tsp chilli flakes.

Half tsp of dried oregano.

1/4 tsp of dried basil.

Salt according to taste.

Method to prepare it

1- Slice the boiled eggs, chop the lettuce and halve the cherry tomato.

2- Put them into a salad bowl and add other ingredients to it. Mix them well and your salad is ready.

Side effects of the egg diet

1- Excessive amount of egg consumption can cause high cholesterol.

2- Boiled eggs may cause bloating in some people.

3- Some people may experience skin breakouts.

4- It's a short-term weight loss program. So, you get back to your previous weight if you don't follow a healthy lifestyle.

