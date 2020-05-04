Weight Loss: Follow 4 minute Tabata aka Japanese HIIT workout to torch fats

Want to lose weight in a few minutes? Follow Tabata HIIT protocol and soon you will see the results. Check out the guide right here.

If you are a weight watcher and want to burn away excess fats then you are at the right place as today we are talking about a workout routine that will torch down fats in a few minutes. You must have heard or read or did High-intensity Interval Training aka HIIT. It is a popular buzzword right now as it helps to trim down a lot in a few minutes. When it comes to HIIT less is more so if you have less time still want to lose weight you can rely on this regime.

As the name suggests, HIIT training involves intense movements followed by short rest periods. HIIT has several variations and today we are giving information about a variant called Tabata. The same is known as Japanese HIIT training and it was created by scientist Dr. Izumi Tabata. Dr. Tabata had conducted a study on two groups of people who trained for six weeks - one group did moderate-intensity exercise five times a week and the other doing high-intensity intervals.

While the first group did 1,200 minutes of cardio the other group did just 120 minutes. He found that super-fast training protocol increased both aerobic capacity and anaerobic performance by 28 percent. The best part of Tabata is it also creates a calorie ‘afterburn’ effect which means you not only burn calories during workout but later as well. As per another research, Tabata can burn up to 13.5 calories per minute, and can double your metabolic rate. Basically, 4 minutes of Tabata can get you more fitness gains than running on the treadmill.

Tabata exercises

Do the following exercises for 20 seconds, rest for 10 seconds, then repeat until 4 minutes. After each set, rest two minutes before moving on to the next.

Burpees

Squat jumps

Mountain climbers

Planks

Bicycle Sprints

Jumping Lunges

Jumping Rope

Box Jumps

Tabata workouts work best with other cardiovascular training such as sprints, rowing and cycling.

Check out this beginner's Tabata guide:

Bottom line

If you want to be fitter, build lean muscle and burn fat then you know which workout regime is good for you. DO NOT forget to warm up and cool down before exercising.

