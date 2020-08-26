  1. Home
Weight Loss Guide: 5 Effective tips that will help you kick start your journey

Weight loss is never an easy path. It’s a long journey that needs patience and dedication. Here are a few effective tips that will help you start the process right!
Mumbai
Excess weight can severely affect a person’s confidence and self-esteem. Apart from that, being overweight can turn into a serious medical concern as it severely takes a toll on a person’s health and creates issues in breathing, sleeping, mood swings and energy levels.

However, there are some effective ways to lose weight. Losing weight is not an easy journey as it requires patience, commitment and dedication. But once you are ready to be started, keep a few effective tips to follow that will help you to get on the road to weight loss.

1. Set Realistic Goals Through A Journal
The first step towards shedding weight is to set the right goals. Focus on both diet and exercises to make a long-term change. The weight loss goals should be smart, measurable, attainable and realistic. Keep a journal with you to jot down every progress you have made as this would help you to make necessary changes when something doesn’t work out.

2. Cut On Junk & Carbs
The most important part is to cut back on junk, sugar and carbohydrates. Reducing carbs can lead to speedy weight loss. Once you cut down on these calories, your hunger levels would go down and lower your insulin levels, causing the kidneys to shed excess sodium and water. Avoid eating fried and junk to reduce bloating.

 

3. Drink Water
Drinking loads of water throughout the day can help in losing weight and belly fat. Water helps in cleansing the system and maintaining hydration levels in the body. Along with reducing appetite and calorie intake, water helps in keeping your skin glowy and healthy.

4. Eating Healthy Is The Key    
There is no doubt that exercising is extremely important. But, working out alone can’t make any difference in weight loss. For losing weight, one needs to burn more calories than they consume in a day. Constructing meals in a way so that it includes protein, fat and vegetables which are tremendously necessary. So, when you are munching a lot of junk while working out hard, you won’t get the desired results.

 

5. Exercise, Exercise and Exercise
Exercise is extremely necessary for losing and maintaining weight loss. Exercising increases metabolism and also helps in maintaining the body mass, which helps in increasing the number of calories you burn each day. You can do easy exercises at home to shed weight or simply go for a run.

