Weight Loss: Here are 4 Japanese tricks to get rid of extra fat

Due to the rise of a sedentary lifestyle, the health aspect of many people revolves around weight loss. While a clear-balanced eating and daily physical workout is the key to losing weight, if you are unable to abide by these due to a chaotic life and busy schedule, then here we bring you easy Japanese tricks to shed those excess pounds in your body. Asians especially Japanese are known to live a long and happy life that is accompanied by a toned physical appearance. The secret lies in their special healthy rituals and quick exercises. Here we present you a list of 4 Japanese techniques that will help you in boosting weight loss.

Consume a serving of vegetables first

The Japanese eating culture focuses on consuming vegetables first before indulging in other foods. Having a good portion of vegetables before your meal can make you feel fuller, therefore, controlling the portion. Moreover, as per the Japanese, consuming vegetables on an empty stomach saves the sugar level spikes in the body and insulin from being mass released, thus, helping in shedding weight.

Chew your food properly

The Japanese weight loss technique believes in building a body that is healthy and can spur up the weight loss process and for this, they rev up their metabolism by adopting healthy habits. This is one of the best tricks for people who consume bigger portions of food and cannot control their portion size. Chewing your food properly brings the feeling of satiation and makes you feel fuller for a longer period of time. Moreover, it eases the process of digestion. On the other hand, if you don’t chew your food properly, it will make food digestion difficult as the saliva will not be able to break down the food correctly. Make sure that you chew each bite 30 times.

Hot baths

Hot baths aid in improving the circulation of blood in the body, enhance the metabolism, rev up digestion and assist in detoxing the pores which further assist in weight loss. In Japan, people relax in half-body baths for the duration of 20-30 minutes in which they fill the tub in half so that the water level is below the heart area. Hot baths also provide us with relaxation that promotes better sleep, all of which help in managing weight.

Do not drink water or any drink while having your meals

Meals with water can harm or disrupt your digestive system. How? Water counterbalances the Ph of stomach acid which makes it extremely difficult for the body to break down the food. In Japan, people usually don’t add water or any sort of drinks to their meals and even if they do they add zesty hot soups. Also, ensure that other than meals, you reach for healthy hydrating drinks and avoid any caffeine-rich teas or coffees.

The Japanese weight loss tricks are majorly round about prepping your body rightly to boost metabolism so that the weight loss process can be enhanced.

