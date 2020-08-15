Weight Loss: Here’s why you should have Kokum to lose weight

Including Kokum in your diet may help get rid of excessive weight and may help curb associated health diseases. Read on to know more.

It is difficult to lose weight, especially when there so many delicious foods eyeing you. Moving your body at a fast pace while exercising isn't easy either. We know the struggles are real and we are here to help you. The first thing you need to know is that weight loss takes time – it is a slow and steady progress that will pay off in the end. Including some healthy foods in your diet can help you lose weight. Kokum is one such food you can add to your diet.

Kokum, another name for Garcinia Indica, is a rich anti-oxidant fruit and is known for being the cure for acidity. It is native to the Western Ghats of India. It has a sweet, tangy taste and used largely in Indian cuisine. It is touted as a natural appetite suppressant that may help you in your journey to weight loss. It has the essential nutrients to shrink your appetite and help you get rid of extra kilos.

Here’s how kokum can help with weight loss.

1- It contains a compound called Hydroxycitric acid aka HCA, which acts as an appetite suppressant, meaning it prevents cravings and manages hunger pangs.

2- The fruit is loaded with anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties, which helps boost the immune system. Excess weight can have a negative impact on your immunity, and getting your immune system to work better will allow your body to lose weight.

3- Kokum helps suppress fatty acid synthesis, reducing the conversion of food into fat. This helps prevent the build-up of fats in the body, thereby induce fat loss.

4- Obesity can lead to an increase in immune response, which can cause the body to generate excessive inflammation, which may lead to a number of chronic diseases. Garcinol, present in kokum, has anti-inflammatory properties which can help prevent inflammation in the body.

5- Weight loss success can be increased by improving the way your digestion system works. Kokum can help with digestion, as it helps fight conditions like acidity, flatulence and constipation.

How to include Kokam in your diet?

You can drink a glass of water mixed with kokum powder to avail the benefits or you can soak a whole kokum in water overnight, extract the juice and drink it. It can be stored for several days as well.

Note: Seek advice from a qualified medical practitioner before putting to use any tips mentioned in the article.

ALSO READ: Weight Loss Tips: Try THESE 7 techniques to shed last pounds of fat from your body

Share your comment ×