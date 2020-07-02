Weight Loss: Here's how better gut health can help you to shed extra kilos

Actress and Nutritionist Pavleen Gujral shared how weight loss and gut health are related and she also shared tips to boost our gut health. Read on to know more.

If you have poor gut health then chances of slower weight loss are higher. As per several researches, digestive health does not only improve our overall health but also is one of the weight loss secrets. For the unversed, there are hundreds of strains of gut bacteria, some are bad while some are good. The healthy ones will help you to digest food, protect against pathogens, provide enzymes and hormones, manage your metabolism and improve the immune system among others. But all this can happen if your microbiome is balanced. Otherwise, you will have digestive issues, lethargy, low mood, poor immunity and weight gain among others.

We asked Actress and Nutritionist Pavleen Gujral to share more information on how gut health and weight loss go hand in hand. She said, "Gut health or intestinal health is very important for weight loss. Healthier the gut which means greater the number of good bacteria in your intestine, the better is your digestion and reaction to healthy food thus a faster and healthier weight loss." When asked how can we boost our gut health to which she said, "By including food that is rich in good bacteria in your diet, for instance, yogurt, sourdough or khameera atta, fermented food like kombucha and kanji, ginger, and garlic that Indian food is rich in, almonds as a nut is great for good bacteria and bananas in fruits."

Probiotic-rich foods for gut health

Health enthusiasts will be aware of how probiotic-rich foods and supplements can help to improve gut health. Pavleen said, "Probiotics like yogurt and kimchi have a high amount of good bacteria that go into our intestine and aids in digestion. This change in gut microbe is associated with a decrease in fat mass in the body and thus helps in weight loss. But depending on probiotics is not enough to lose weight, they aid in weight loss and so they should be a good part of your weight loss diet." Here is the list of probiotic-rich foods.

Manage stress, cut down on sugar and include physical activity

As per studies, stress is one of the major factors which reduces the number of gut microbes. That's why stress management is very important. Studies have also proved athletes have a greater variety of gut bacteria than inactive people. So, make sure you include in some form of physical activity daily. Excess sugar suppresses good bacteria and allows unhealthy microbes to multiple. So, avoid foods that are high in sugar, salt, saturated fats, trans fats, additives and preservatives.

Share your comment ×