Weight Loss: Here's why you should add olive oil to your diet

Weight Loss Tips: Did you know olive oil can promote weight loss and help you to maintain a healthy weight? Read on to know more.

People across the world have been using olive oil for centuries for cooking or drizzling on salad, pasta, pizza among others. It is widely used in the Mediterranean diet and highly promoted by health enthusiasts for it has several health benefits including lower inflammation levels, better heart, brain and blood pressure among others. And if you are a weight watcher then you should definitely add this to your diet as it offers potential benefits for weight loss. Today we are sharing how this oil can actually promote weight loss when you have it in the right ways and amounts.

There are certain compounds in olive oil that can lead to weight loss. Olive oil has monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs), which have one unsaturated carbon bond in their chemical composition. In a 4-week study, obese men were given food with monounsaturated fats instead of saturated fats. And they experienced small but significant weight loss in comparison to saturated-fat-rich diet.

One more research proved that unsaturated fatty acids are more beneficial than saturated fats when it comes to weight maintenance. And in animal studies, MUFA rich diet not only prevents weight gain but also the accumulation of fat. Another study found that participants who had an olive-oil-enriched diet for at least 12 weeks saw reduced weight than following a control diet.

Aside from being rich in MUFAs, olive oil is also a rich source of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) and as per certain studies, they also play a role when it comes to weight loss and maintenance of healthy weight. For the unversed, MCTs leads to more production of appetite-regulating hormones like peptide YY, which promotes feelings of fullness. It also increases calorie and fat-burning.

Quantity matters

1 Tbsp or 15 ml of olive has whopping 119 calories and 13.5 grams of fat, so it is best to have olive in limited quantities, or else it can backfire your weight loss journey.

You can use olive oil in:

Salads as dressing

Pasta

Soups

Pizza

Baked goods

Vegetables

Bottom line

Aside from a healthy diet, calorie deficit and exercise regime, make sure to follow weight loss tips and add fat-burning foods like olive oil for faster results.

