Weight Loss: Here's why you should include peanut butter in your diet to shed extra pounds

Want to know how peanut butter can help you to shed extra kilos, then you are in the right place. Read on to know more.

Weight loss is one of the most Googled topics as obesity is quite prevalent. Maintaining a healthy weight is very important for overall health as well, as being overweight is linked to health issues such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disorders and high blood pressure among others. There are several ways to lose weight or fat loss to precise, however, healthy eating, calorie deficit, and exercising are common and healthy ways. Coming to diet, weight watchers should include food items that are loaded with protein, fiber, iron, and others and should avoid junk and processed food. It is very vital to include protein in almost all the meals as the same helps to feel fuller, aids in muscle development and metabolism among others.

There are several vegetarian and non-vegetarian sources of protein are available easily. Today we are talking about one of the commonly found and loved peanut butter which is an excellent source of protein. If you are thinking about how peanut butter will help in weight loss, as it packs a good amount of calories, then read on. As per research, peanuts and peanut butter both can help you shed a stone or more.

As per 2010's review which assessed the effects of nut consumption on obesity, researchers found that increased intake of nuts was associated with a decreased risk of metabolic syndrome. They saw a reduction in postprandial glycemic response (changes in blood sugar after eating) while providing other nutrients as well. As per a study at Harvard School of Public Health, frequent nut or peanut butter consumption was associated with less weight gain over an eight-year period.

How to use peanut butter for weight loss:

For full benefits, limit your peanut butter's intake to one serving or two tablespoons only. One can consume peanut butter before any meal to counter overeating or can be added with a low-cal meal to get dietary fibre and protein. If you prefer peanuts over peanut butter, then make sure to limit yourself to a third of a cup per day. Also, make sure that the peanuts are dry-roasted and unsalted.

How to include peanut butter in the diet:

One can use it as a dip while you eat celery sticks or any fruit. Peanut butter oatmeal bar, peanut butter smoothie or shake, peanut butter fudge and peanut butter protein balls, among others are some healthy recipes to include it in the diet. Make sure you include fresh and preservative and sugar-free peanut butter in the diet to get the ideal results.

Some store-bought peanut butter packs have added sugars and preservatives and the consumption of the same is not healthy. Make sure you do not go overboard as overeating peanuts and its butter will backfire and will lead to weight gain instead of weight loss.

Credits :verywellfit and getty

