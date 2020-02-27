Weight Loss Hypnotherapy: HYPNOSIS is beneficial for weight loss; Here's why

Weight loss hypnotherapy is used to help people to achieve their desired goal for weight loss. Read on to know more below.

Hypnotherapy or hypnosis is a process where therapists help people to relax and focus better. This process increases the inner concentration of our mind and makes the subconscious mind active and conscious easy. This process is used to treat anxiety, depression, pain, and it also helps to quit bad habits. According to medical practitioners, hypnosis is also beneficial for weight loss. In this process, as the subconscious part of the mind is awakened, it becomes easy to influence decisions by this part of the mind. So, it becomes easier for the patient to take any challenge that seemed tough as the person is hypnotised.



Types of hypnotherapy

The type of hypnotherapy is based on the need of the candidate for weight loss. Some types of weight loss hypnotherapies are as follows:

Cognitive hypnotherapy

This type is a combination of cognitive therapy and hypnotherapy to help patients to overcome their past-trauma to lead a happy life.

Psychodynamic hypnotherapy

This therapy aims to study human functioning which is influenced by the unconscious mind.

Ericksonian hypnotherapy

This type was developed by Milton H. Erickson which is an indirect process. In this process, therapists use the storytelling process and suggestions as indirect methods.

Solution-focused hypnotherapy

It's client-oriented hypnotherapy. In this process, the patient expresses his desired goals. And the therapist asks questions based on those goals to take out solutions.

How does hypnotherapy help in weight loss?

Weight loss for hypnosis depends on how the brain functions during the hypnotism. This process takes a bit long time for weight loss. Weight loss hypnotherapy can take weeks or months or years to reach the aimed goal. Therapists often suggest follow-ups until you understand the effect of weight loss hypnotherapy and reach your goal.

