Weight Loss: Include THESE metabolism boosting foods to shed extra fats

If you have tried all the methods of losing weight and still unable to lose those love handles and flabs then you should try boosting metabolism. As higher the metabolism, more calories will be burned and unwanted fats will be eliminated. So there are several ways again to rev it up, however, if you are looking for something simple then we have got you covered. Today we are listing top metabolism-boosting foods. These foods have certain nutrients that increase the body’s metabolism.

Speaking of metabolism, there are several factors which determine the metabolic rate such as body size, age, gender and genes. That's why ou must have noticed why some people eat anything and get away with it. One should know that metabolism slows down as people age, primarily due to the loss of muscle mass. Also, thyroid, diabetes or any other metabolic disorders can affect the rate of a person’s metabolism too. Of couse, you cannot control age, gender, or genetics, but can improve it by adding some healthy foods.

1. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar is like an elixir as it boasts several health benefits. It helps to burn fats and may rev up our metabolism. It anyways promotes weight loss by slowing emptying our stomach and enhancing feelings of fullness. Make sure you have it by diluting it in water. You can also add honey and cinnamon powder to the concoction.

2. Eggs and other protein-rich foods

Protein-rich foods, such as eggs, low-fat dairy, meat, legumes, tofu nuts, fish and seeds, could help increase your metabolic rate for a few hours. Our body burns more calories to digest them. Protein helps stabilize the secretion of insulin into our bloodstream and the same can boost metabolism. This is not all, protein also reduces the drop in metabolism as the muscle mass increases in the body.

3.Iron, Zinc and Selenium-Rich Foods

These minerals are required for the proper function of your thyroid gland, which regulates your metabolism. So, make a list of foods that are rich in these three nutrients and add in your daily diet.

4. Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate is another The monounsaturated fats (MUFAs) in dark chocolate may boost your metabolism. One should make sure to eat chocolate which contains 70% or higher cocoa content.

5. Yogurt and other calcium-rich foods

As per some studies, regular calcium intake can help the body metabolize fat efficiently. Yogurt also packs probiotics, the good bacteria that help in digestion and the same eventually aids in weight loss.

5. Chillies

Capsaicin, the compound that makes chili peppers hot can bolster your metabolism. So, while cooking food one can add a tablespoon of green or red chili, or Tabasco pepper.

6. Black Coffee/Green Tea

Coffee has active substances that can affect metabolism. However, make sure to have black and green coffee. Also, you can include Green tea and oolong tea can also help by increasing the metabolism by 4–5%.

7. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are an important superfood that you should add in your diet. And weight watchers especially. As per a study on mice, flaxseeds did boost metabolism. Mostly because of fiber and protein, omega-3 fats, antioxidants, and other essential nutrients that it packs. The metabolic health also gets better as fiber in flaxseeds ferments in the gut and it improves gut's bacterial profile.

8. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is now quite famous among health freaks and among weight watchers as they can kick your metabolism into a higher gear, As per several medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) present in the can increase metabolic rate more than longer-chain fats. MCTs go directly to the liver to be turned into energy and this means fat storage is less.

9. Ginger

Ginger too can increase body temperature and metabolic rate. As per a 2018 study, this spice may help to reduce body weight and fasting glucose levels while increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL) aka good cholesterol.

3 essential things to boost metabolism along with foods

Drink water

Our body’s chemical reactions, including your metabolism, depend on water. So, make sure to drink enough water to keep the metabolic rate high.

Move around and exercise regularly

Be it cardio or resistance training both will help to amp up metabolism during the workout and after workout as well.

Regular sleep schedule

Studies have revealed that those who sleep less have more visceral fat aka intra-abdominal fat. Maintain a regular sleep schedule and soon you will see a drop in your weight.

