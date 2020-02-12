Weight Loss Journey: This entrepreneur lost more than 30 kgs in a year: Check out her diet and workout regime

Weight Loss Journey: Want to know how this entrepreneur lost oodles of weight in a year's time, then read on her inspiring weight loss journey right here.

Weight loss is something that is desired by most people. Many of us want to lose those love handles and fit into our favourite clothes. Some people even start the weight loss journey but fail to achieve the goal as either they demotivated or have some or the other hurdle. Encompassing all such barriers, Akanksha, an entrepreneur who keeps travelling back and forth, pushed the roadblocks harder and achieved a healthy weight. Nutritionist Diksha Chhabra, who guided to achieve her weight loss goal, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla revealed her weight loss journey. She said that Akansha started her journey in May 2019 and in a year's time lost whopping 30 kilos. She planned a sustainable diet and a home workout plan for her.

Check out the diet and workout details right below.

Diet:

The diet was planned with the idea to provide enough nutrition to her body with a healthy Calorie Deficit of 500 Calories.

Breakfast:

Her breakfast included was eggs (whole and whites both) / sprouts, oats and whole-grain bread etc.

Lunch:

The lunch was a simple Indian meal which included vegetables, legumes, paneer, chapati/brown rice, curd and salad etc.

Snacks:

Her snacks were planned in such a way that they were quick and easy. So she had usually fruits, nuts and roasted chana/makhana.

Dinner:

Since Aakanksha is a non-vegetarian, Diksha kept her dinners high in protein which included the meat of her choice ( chicken/fish/mutton) with assorted vegetables or soup made with pulses and vegetables.

Exercise:

Due to extensive travelling for her work, Aakanksha needed a quick workout which can be done at home too. Hence, she was given instructional workouts with dumbbells that can be done at home or gym in short time.

Previous weight: 87 Kgs

Current weight: 57 Kgs

Total reduction: 30 Kgs in a year's time

Note: This is a personal diet and workout regime which was chalked out only for Akanksha. Consult a doctor or dietician, before you make changes in your diet or workout plan.

If you too want to share your weight loss journey, then contact us at editorial@pinkvilla.com

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More