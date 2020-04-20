Weight Loss to Migraine: Cold Body Therapy is super beneficial for our health

Cold Body Therapy is when the body is kept under extremely low temperature to heal certain health issues. It is used for arthritis pain. There are several other benefits of this therapy. Read on to know.

Cold Body Therapy, predominantly known as Cryotherapy, is a technique where the body is kept under extremely cold temperature for several minutes. This can be done for the entire body or for a particular area. The latter one can be done with ice packs, ice massage, ice bath, etc. People have to stand in an enclosed chamber for this therapy and minus 200-300 degree Fahrenheit temperature will be provided in it. People can be benefited after one therapy but it best works when done regularly. Athletes take Cryotherapy for twice in a week. Initially, others can take this for 10 days and then once in a month.

There are certain risks of Cold Body Therapy like skin irritation, redness and numbness but they are mostly temporary. If the reactions stay for too long, then consult your doctor immediately. You should not take the therapy more than the recommendation. Generally, whole body cryotherapy is done for more a few minutes. If you are doing this at home with ice packs, then don’t apply ice for more than 20 minutes. Wrap the ice on a cloth before applying to protect your skin from damage.

Cryotherapy: These are the health benefits of Cold Body Therapy.

1- This therapy is beneficial for joint and muscle pain. It is also helpful for curing arthritis and athletic injuries. Even doctors recommend for this therapy at home to relieve the pain caused by intense workout with ice packs because it can reduce the damaging effects of the injury as well. In a study, Cryotherapy has been proven to give temporary relief to rheumatoid arthritis.

2- It is considered to be aiding in weight loss as well. But it cannot do anything alone for this. When we put our body under extreme cold temperature, our body works harder to stay warm. Another study proved that Cryotherapy also helps to increase our metabolism rate.

3- Chronic inflammation causes serious health problems like dementia, cancer, diabetes, etc. Cold body therapy helps to prevent excess inflammation from occurring in our body thus helping in reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

4- Medical cryotherapy is a well-established treatment for certain types of Cancer. As it can reduce the inflammation, so it reduces the risk of cancer as well.

5- Eczema causes itchy patches on the skin. In a study, people with Eczema stopped their medications and started Cryotherapy. They saw a remarkable improvement in the symptoms of this skin disease.

6- Targeted cold body therapy, when done on neck, can reduce the migraine headache. It has been shown in a study as well. But it can only reduce the pain temporarily.

7- The anti-oxidative and anti-inflammatory properties of this therapy can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. It can fight against the inflammatory and oxidative stress response of this mental condition.

8- Whole body cold therapy can improve our hormonal responses in the body. It helps to release endorphins thus improving our mood. It is also beneficial for people suffering from mood disorders, anxiety and depression.

9- One of the most effective factors of this therapy is that it can numb pain thus reducing the irritation in the nerves. That’s why it is highly beneficial for injury.

Guidelines for cold body therapy

Pregnant women, children, people with high blood pressure and heart conditions should not go for cryotherapy. And having it for a longer period can be fatal. If you have any other medical conditions, talk to your doctor before going for the therapy. Initially, the experience may not be good due to the extreme low temperature. But it starts to adjust with the body as the sessions are continued. So, you should not be scared of it. Generally, it is a safe body therapy but you can talk to your doctor if you have any doubts about it. Also, one must not fall asleep during the therapy and should have a check on the time. Wear dry and lose fitting dress during the therapy. You can wear socks and gloves to protect your palms and feet.

