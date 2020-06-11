Weight Loss: Multitasking can make you fat; Here's how to tackle & shed pounds

Did you know multi-tasking can make you fat? If you are curious to know how and ways to tackle the issue then read on.

If you are reading this piece then I am assuming you are a multi-tasker and take pride in it as you juggle everything – work, family, and other social commitments with great elan. Many even are asked to develop the skill of multitasking as those who can work on several things simultaneously are admired for their efficiency and they are known as people who can get things done. But do you know that it is damaging for you health-wise?

Multi-tasking can be a boon for you at several levels but just like two sides of the coin, while doing several tasks they tend to forget exercising and eating meals on time. Instead of having a proper breakfast, they would like to have any snack on the go. While eating, multi-taskers usually read or browse or catch up with work and in this way, they end up eating more than required. For the unversed, when we eat more and not burn the extra calories then the same gets stored as fats.

As per a study which was published in Brain Imaging and Behavior, found that people who multitask frequently tend to have higher body fat levels and body mass indexes (BMIs) than those who do less multitasking. They also concluded that when the pictures of fattening foods were shown to participants who use multitask digitally. their brain activity was greater and there was lower activity in the parts of the brain which is responsible for self-control.

Digital devices have been anyways wreaking our lives and creating havoc and now we know one more potential downside of multitasking on digital devices i.e. weight gain. Also, multitasking leads to brain drain and after a point, you cannot focus on other areas of your life like including fitness exercises and taking care of healthy eating routine among others. So, if you have been gaining weight or fats, then you should stop the juggling act and focus on health. Read on to know-how.

Make sure to be active

Instead of sitting in one place while talking over the phone, opt for walking. Include some form of physical activity daily. You can chalk up fixed 'me time', where you can focus only on your self and work on eating and exercise habits every day.

Eat breakfast and eat your meals mindfully

Those who skip breakfast tend to overeat later in the day, have meals that are higher in fat and sugar compared to breakfast eaters. Try to have meals that are high in fibre and low in sugar to keep yourself active and alert.

While eating doesn't watch or read the emails and messages as you will lose the conscious of what you’re eating. It is also known as “eating amnesia”.

To promote satiety, enjoy each and every morsel, look at your food, take in its aroma, and chew properly and only then swallow.

Reading or watching while eating puts our eating on auto-pilot mode and eat up too much, not-satiated, unable to understand hunger and fullness cues.

Are you thirsty or hungry? Before you start eating your favorite snack, first drink up water to check whether you were hungry or just parched? Take a note when you start feeling full.

Work on yourself first

You are your most important project and don't ever forget that. Make sure to exercise on the time that you’ve scheduled. Treat it as your appointment with your biggest client. Make sure to eat on time and mindfully and not read and watch anything during mealtime.

And keep a healthy work-life balance by doing one thing at a time as mixing up is not a great idea. Try to avoid usage of digital devices and especially multitasking on it.

ALSO READ: Weight Loss: 5 seeds that can help to torch down those fats

Share your comment ×