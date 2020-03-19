Weight Loss: No gymming amid Coronavirus outbreak? Here's how you can workout at home and shed extra kilos

Weight Loss: Due to the Coronavirus outbreak many of us are avoiding the gym. Here's how you can workout at home and shed extra pounds.

Coronavirus pandemic has been spreading rampantly. To contain the spread, one should follow preventive measures such as self-isolation, regularly washing hands with soap and water, covering your mouth and nose, while coughing and sneezing and avoiding large gathering among others. The government has asked gyms, schools, and other public places to remain shut for a few days. If you have been avoiding the gym because of the coronavirus outbreak , then you must exercise at home as the same will not help to lose extra kilos but also improve your immunity.

Even if you are going to the gym then make sure you to sanitize hands before and after using high-traffic objects and equipment. Make sure to go to fitness centers that are following hygiene and other guidelines. After coming back from the gym make sure that you take a bath and wash your hands thoroughly.

However, ideally, one should stay at home for the next few days and do simple bodyweight at home. You can do simple cardio exercises such as climbing the stairs, on-the-spot jogging and skipping rope among others for weight loss from the comfort of your home.

Weight Loss: Here is the list of exercises for weight loss you can do it at home:

1. Jumping Jacks

2. Mountain Climbers

3. Burpees

4. Squat with side leg lift

5. Lunges

6. Push-ups

7. Planks

8. Crunches

9. Superman

10. Bird Dog

Note: Make sure to do warm-up and cool-down exercises before and after your workout routine. Also, have pre and post-workout meals. A healthy and balanced diet, calorie deficit and eating patterns such as intermittent fasting can also help you to lose weight. So, complement workout with these too.

