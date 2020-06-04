Weight Loss: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar REVEALS the right way to shed fat

Weight Loss: Popular celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has the right and wrong to lose weight. Which one are you following?

Many weight watchers follow diets, patterns, fads, tips and tricks and whatnot in order to achieve their weight loss target or to maintain it. But at its core, many of these weight loss tools are either unhealthy and non-sustainable and chances of gaining weight back are high. So, where are we going wrong? Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, on her Instagram handle, shared how we follow wrong ways, lose muscle, bone mineral density and make our body more difficult to lose weight which eventually leads to bad health including sugar cravings, dull skin, low energy, poor sleep quality, mood swings, digestion and frequent injuries among others. Then we end up having bad habits such as confusion over what to eat, loss of confidence, prey to diet fad and poor sleep cycle among others.

She shared two ways to lose weight one is the right way and the wrong way. Most of us, get caught by the marketing gimmicks and false information and end up following the wrong way. Diwekar wrote," The right way to lose weight Good habits --> Good health --> Weight loss. And the wrong way - Weight loss --> Bad health --> Bad habits. The essence of losing weight the right way - focus on developing good habits and not losing weight."

Read on to know more about Rujuta's perfect road to weight loss:

Good Habits that will lead to weight aka fat loss:

The first step to weight loss is to develop good habits such as:

1. Eat local, seasonal and traditional foods.

2. Avoid packaged foods.

3. Eat with senses and with gratitude.

4. Stay active throughout the day.

5. Get 150 minutes of exercise per week.

6. Wakeup and bedtime should be fixed

7. Regulate your gadget use.

8. Pursue hobbies and spend quality time with friends and family.

Positive effects of these good habits lead to better health and weight loss:

If you follow these good habits you will soon see a positive change in your health. As per Diwekar, you will soon see changes such as high energy levels, better sleep quality, better digestion, no PMS, no sugar cravings, good skin, hair, better blood sugar levels, better lipid profile and enthusiasm for exercise. These good habits and better health and functioning of organs, slowly but eventually will lead to weight loss which is sustainable. You will also see a reduction in fat mass, get a lean body, and 10 to 15% loss of body weight in a year's time.

