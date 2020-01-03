Weight loss: Simple ways to lose those extra kilos you gained during New Years

We got in conversation with Health & Lifestyle Educator, Neha Ranglani who shared with us simple tricks to lose weight.

We happily walked into 2020 a few days ago and the vibe already feels different. December was the month when all of us ate our heart out. We literally binged on the most delicious and lip smacking dishes and delicacies without giving any thought to it. Post all the madness, partying, eating and drinking, it is time to shed all those extra kilos and get back in shape. We got in conversation with Health & Lifestyle Educator, Neha Ranglani who shared with us simple tricks to lose weight.

How do we shed those extra kilos?

Okay firstly, resolution never works. Because as soon as you step in December, you take a resolution. As soon as it is March, it all starts fading out and there’s suddenly a new sort of a diet which comes up and then you try that and something else. By the time you hit November and December, there’s a new resolution altogether. This is definitely not something which is good for your weight loss or to sustain your weight. So, I personally believe in intuitive eating. In this you basically eat the things that your body actually needs. You do not have to necessarily cut down on things and punish your body.

Any lifestyle changes that you recommend that we should undertake in order to help fasten weight loss?

I really think what we all are plagued with these days is stress. Everyone is just busy running around. We are always stressed, we are always in a hurry. Our minds are always in some thinking. There is absolutely no stillness. Stillness is honestly the best thing you can give your body. Movement is important but stillness is very important in today’s time and age. I think we are so over-stimulated that our body does not get a chance to calm down and that causes stress.

