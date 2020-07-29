Weight Loss: Sip THESE metabolism boosting drinks to get in shape

If you are looking for a simple, effective and natural way to lose extra kilos then make sure to include these miraculous metabolism-boosting drinks. Read on to know more.

Weight loss is one of the top searches on search engines as many want to be fitter and have and maintain a healthy weight. The present generation is the worst-hit it seems as sedentary lifestyle coupled with poor eating habits is very common. There are several ways to lose weight but one of the common, safe and natural ways is by following a healthy diet and exercise routine. Also, one can add weight loss hacks that will help you to reach your goal faster.

Today we are talking one such hack which will amp up your metabolism and indirectly aid in weight loss. We had earlier shared about metabolism-boosting foods and today we are talking about metabolism-boosting drinks. For those who are not aware of how bolstering one's metabolism is linked to weight loss, weight watchers should know that higher the metabolism, the more calories you will burn, and it will be easier for you to lose weight and also keep it off.

1. Peppermint green tea

If you are a fitness freak, you must be aware of how healthful green tea is. It helps to optimize fat oxidation and on the other hand, mint, and lemon prevent inflammation and contribute to the metabolism process. Add 7 cups of green tea to a jar of water, add a handful of fresh mint leaves and also add a couple of lemon slices. Put the jar in the fridge and keep sipping one glass every day throughout the week. You can also prepare spice-infused green tea by adding honey, cayenne pepper and ground cinnamon. This concoction is also great for metabolism.

2. Apple smoothies

Apples are one of the best ways to detoxify and energize your body. The pectin content helps to reduce the amount of fat your cells can absorb. It will help to get muscles which also leads to better metabolism. For the smoothie, add natural yogurt, apple pieces, honey, almonds, cinnamon and skimmed milk in a blender. Blend everything properly and enjoy your healthy drink every day.

3. Chocolate oats smoothie

Yes, you read it right! This yummy drink can actually help to shed pounds. For the unversed, the drink naturally increases your protein and the coffee content boosts your metabolism. You can have this as your pre-workout drink. Blend cocoa powder without sugar, skimmed milk, oats, amaranth, coffee and honey and prepare your smoothie in a snap.

4. Coconut water

Coconut water is one of the superfoods and everyone should include this elixir to their daily diet. Make sure to drink directly from the coconut and not buy the packaged ones. For the unversed, coconut water has very few calories and also packed with bio-active enzymes which aid in digestion as well as metabolism.

5. Black coffee

Black coffee is another best drink for weight loss as it helps to speed up metabolism and burn fat faster. Either you can drink in the morning right after you wake up or before exercising.

Other ways to boost metabolism are:

Eat protein-rich foods

Drink cold water

Do HIIT training

Lift heavyweights

Move around

Get sound sleep

Eat spicy foods

