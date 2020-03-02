Weight Loss: THESE are the mistakes people make while running on a treadmill

Running on treadmill is a good form of cardio, but often people make some mistakes which makes the workout less fruitful. Read below to find out some common mistakes that people make while running on the treadmill.

Working outdoors or indoors differs from person to person. Some people like to run in the open and go to parks for a quick run, while others love to run on the treadmill. The treadmill is one of the most popular workout machines that we have. It's one machine that's never empty in a gym. You will always find someone running on the treadmill. It's a great machine for running, but people usually do it mindlessly and end up doing it wrong at times.

Yes, running on a treadmill might look like a simple exercise to you, but doing it mindlessly might sabotage your workout and even cause injury. Read below to find out some common mistakes that people make while running on the treadmill. These mistakes will help you understand things that you need to avoid and will improve your workout as well.

Long strides:

Thinking about your pace is a must when you run a treadmill, but constantly thinking about it might divert your focus, which can lead to a fall. Your legs will figure out the distance, and you'll catch the pace with time. Avoid taking big steps, since your body weight will land in front of you, which is not so good for the knees.

Holding the bars:

We all need some time to get used to running on a treadmill. But if you are holding the bar of the treadmill constantly, then that's not a good thing to do. Firstly, you'll burn fewer calories, and you'll also mess up your posture. Try to walk naturally as you would normally walk outdoors. If you are finding it difficult to keep up with the pace, then reduce the speed or reduce the incline.

Treadmill without warm-up:

Warming up is essential before and after every workout. However, when it comes to running on the treadmill most people do so without a warm-up. And as a result, they get tired fast. The best way to run on a treadmill is to start slow. Begin with walking, then jog and then start running.

Holding breath while running:

Holding the breath is the most common mistake people make while performing any kind of workout. You have to keep breathing while running. Do not hold your breath or try to control it. Relax while you run.

You are doing the same thing:

One can do various things on a treadmill. Be it walking at a fast pace, or running slowly on an inclined mode, there are multiple things that people can do on one machine. However, most of us keep doing the same thing daily. While it's good to be consistent, when you follow the same routine, your body starts burning fewer calories. After every two-three weeks, change your workout routine.

Read More