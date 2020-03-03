Weight Loss: THESE are the stretching exercises you can skip without feeling guilty

We all love to do some stretching exercise after an intense workout. However, there are some stretching exercises that are not good for the body, and can be avoided without guilt. Read below to find about these exercises.

When it comes to working out, there are certain things that we have to do. Right from warming up post workout to doing the mandatory stretching pre-workout, we have to follow a certain routine to stay in shape. When it comes to stretching, some exercises are a part of our workout daily routine and we make sure to do them religiously. Since we believe that it helps to increase muscle strength, flexibility improves body posture and reduces stress. However, what we don't realise is the fact that not all stretching exercises are good for the body.

There are some common exercises that we all have been performing since childhood, without realising the fact that it is hurting our muscles and joints. Read below to find out some stretching exercises that should be ignored right away without feeling guilty about it.

Sit and reach:

This one is the most basic type of exercise, and we all have been doing this since childhood. It's believed that this exercise can stretch all the muscles from head to toe, but in reality, it can hurt your hamstring and decrease the performance. So, if you skip this stretching exercise, it's good.

Hamstring stretch:

Another simple stretching exercise, which is followed by many can be dangerous for your back muscles. When you perform a standing hamstring stretch, the load of your body is on the discs on the lower back, which increases the risk of injury. It can also damage your spine and back muscles.

Calf stretch:

It seems like a simple exercise, but it's something that needs to be done with caution. Since if not done right, you can overstretch your calf muscles. It can be harmful to your arch and plantar fascia.

Back of shoulder stretch:

We often do this to flex our muscles, but it should be avoided by all means. Since as per experts, this exercise reduces your already short chest muscles and increases your overstretched back muscles.

Hurdler stretch:

While doing this exercise, you have to bend your knees and back legs in an awkward position that can cause joint and muscle injury. Bending your leg behind your body can put great stress on your joints and muscles. Hence, this one should be avoided by all means.

Read More