Weight Loss: These signs prove that you are NOT fat but bloated

Weight Loss Vs Bloating: Are you just bloated or have gained weight? Read on to know more.

Weight loss is one of the biggest concerns of many. If you are obese and overweight then you should definitely reduce the fats as the same can lead to several health disorders and diseases. If you have a very protruding belly then you should try to get rid of it as it is linked to chronic diseases as well. But many people get confused between bloating and weight gain. As soon as our tummy bulges out, we think we have gained some pounds as belly fat is often associated with weight gain.

However, one should not get confused between the two. As enlargement of belly does not mean you have extra fats around the waist, it could be simply the case of bloating. For the unversed, bloating is a sign that your digestion is gone for a toss and is usually caused by excess gas production. Overeating is also one of the signs of it. If you are feeling full and stuffy, then you must have eaten too much.

What are the signs of bloating and how to deal with it?

Is your stomach is hard?

If your tummy feels hard and tight, then you may be bloated as otherwise, our tummy feels soft.

Is there a constant change in stomach size?

The constant switch in stomach size is another sign of being bloated too often and poor digestion. Many women get bloated before their periods and during the days of heavy flow. Constipation is also one of the reasons. So, keep a check on your food intake, constipation and belly size.

Only the stomach is bulgy?

Another way to know if you are just bloated or gained weight is to see if you have more bulges in other parts of the body like under your arms, at your back and legs. If yes, then it is definitely the time to lose weight. But if you have just tummy bulging out then you have to work on releasing the extra gas.

How to deal with bloating?

Manage stress

Managing stress and anxiety with the help of yoga and meditation should help you as they can cause bloating. Stress can adversely affect digestion and can lead to gut-related issues including bloating. Stress puts pressure on digestion and imbalances hormone and neurotransmitters. This leads to an environment where foods that could normally be digested easily end up being digested poorly, leading to the production of gas and bloating.

Check if you have a gluten intolerance

Some people feel bloated after eating bread, and other common wheat-based foods as they are gluten-intolerant. So, check about the same and try avoiding wheat-based foods and see if it impacts your stomach size.

Keep a check on your salt intake

Too much salt can lead to an excessive build-up of water in your stomach. So, try and avoid water retention by drinking more water and avoid salty foods.

Don't eat fast

Eating too fast can lead to overeating, weight gain, and even bloating. So, slow down and enjoy each and every morsel and bite of the meal. This will allow your body to send signals to your brain that you are full and your food will also be digested properly.

Including more probiotics and prebiotics

Add the probiotics and prebiotics to your diet as they provide gut-friendly bacteria and improve gut flora.

Walk after meals and be physically active.

After the meals, instead of going back to your seat, go for a walk. It is very very important to be physically active throughout the day and make sure to work out regularly. This will keep you away from the woes of water retention, fat gain and bloating.

Increase your fibre intake

Fibre intake anyways promotes weight loss and it can help you with bloating. Make sure to have proper portions of fat, protein, carbs and fibre.

Avoid sodas

Sodas can lead to bloating and also unnecessary weight gain. So, it is better to avoid or at least reduce the intake.

Are you drinking enough water

Drinking sufficient water throughout the day will regulate your bowel movement, prevent constipation and feeling of stuffiness. Make sure to drink the right amount of water daily.

ALSO READ | Follow these weight loss tips that are backed by research & shed extra kilos

ALSO READ | Yoga Vs Pilates: Which one is better for weight loss?

ALSO READ | Weight Loss: 5 spices you should include in your diet for a flatter belly

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×