Weight loss tips that beginners need to keep in mind in 2020

Are you planning to become a better version of yourself in 2020? If yes, then read below to find out some weight loss tips that can help you kick start your fitness journey this new year.

Weight loss is not for faint-hearted. It's a journey and a process that requires patience, dedication, hard work and commitment. All of us want to look our best, but we don't keep our best foot forward to do that. We often tend to follow a diet or a workout regime for a few days and then leave everything for some reason. Lack of motivation is one of the reasons why we leave the weight loss process in between.

If you have taken a resolution to stay fit in 2020 and have decided to lose weight to become a better version of yourself, then here are some weight loss tips for beginners that you should keep in mind. These weight loss tips will help you in the journey and will help you achieve your goal in 2020.

Here are some weight loss tips that beginners should keep in mind.

Water:

Research suggests that you should consume a glass of water 30 minutes before your meals since that increases the weight loss process by 44 per cent. Men should have 12-13 glasses of water, while women should have 9 glasses of water daily. It not only hydrates you but also helps you to get rid of the toxins and make you feel less hungry.

Say yes to fibre:

Black beans, avocados, broccoli, apples, and carrots all have a special ingredient that is called soluble fibre. It is not just good for staying in shape, but also for your health in general. As per the research, it is best to have 25-38 grams per day.

Get enough vitamin D:

Sunlight helps in the weight loss process. It's so because you get vitamin D and people who have sufficient vitamins in their body are less likely to gain weight.

Share meals while dining out:

Splitting meals with your friend or partner is a good trick when you’re trying to eat smaller portions. Just order one meal for both of you and ask for 2 plates. This way you'll get to eat what you want and that too in moderate quantities.

Pause after each bite:

Your body can register a feeling of fullness immediately. But it takes up to 20 minutes to hit your brain. And if you constantly stuff your mouth with food, then you'll not only overeat but will also add more calories to your diet unknowingly. So, try putting your fork down between bites. It will help extend the mealtime and stop you from getting that additional serving.

Stay positive:

Weight loss is a slow and study process. As a beginner, you'll have some expectations and goals, but if things don't go as planned, it's okay. Don't give up; you'll be there one day.

