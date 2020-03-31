Weight Loss Tips: Drink THIS Jeera Ginger juice every morning and bid adieu to belly fat

Worried about your belly fat? You can try out this Jeera-Ginger juice every morning to shed those extra kilos from your belly. You can also add some green tea to it.

Belly fat is one of the most important parts of our body which we are concerned the most. We try to get rid of the extra fats from the belly in every other possible way. People search online, watch dietitian's interviews, follow the tips given by yoga guru, etc. But often don’t get a positive result doing all these.

For shedding belly fat we need to cut down on our calorie intake and do regular workout. Since sometimes that might not help, then you need to drink jeera-ginger juice every morning. The consumption of it every morning helps you to shed those extra kilos from your belly effectively. However, it should be followed by limited food consumption and workout. So, check out how you can make this jeera-ginger juice for weight loss.

Benefits of Jeera

Jeera or Cumin has low calorie content and promotes high metabolism which helps to burn fat faster. It also cures many gut-related issues like bloating, acidity, indigestion, etc. Jeera is also rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Benefits of Ginger

Ginger is popularly known to be boosting immunity and fighting against seasonal cold and flu. Ginger contains Gingerol that is highly packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. They both aid in weight loss effectively. Along with that, Ginger also comes with analgesic, sedative, antipyretic and antibacterial effects.

Recipe of Jeera-Ginger Juice

You can boil grated ginger and jeera in the water for 5-6 minutes together properly and then leave it to cool. After this, you can add some lemon, honey and black salt according to your taste. And your drink is ready. You can also add some green tea in it and have it.

Why to add green tea?

Green tea is a potential source of antioxidants which can effectively remove all toxins from the body. It aids in weight loss, boosts the immune system and promotes heart health. Hence, it is advised to add green tea.

