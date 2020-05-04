Weight Loss Tips: Eat THIS food item more and get rid of belly fat

Weight Loss Tips: Want to lose weight, especially fats around your waist? Read on to find out which food item will help you the most.

If you want to shed those extra pounds around your waist then it is a good decision as the excess fat can lead to several health issues. The fat especially visceral fat which is located deep around our organs can lead to health issues such as type 2 diabetes and cardiac-related diseases among others. However, the good news is that you can torch away those extra fats with the help of physical activity and a healthy balanced diet. Today we are talking about a food item that works as an elixir to get rid of visceral fats. And it is whole grains.

Speaking of whole grains, they are good sources of complex carbohydrates, important vitamins and minerals such as B vitamins, iron, folate, selenium, potassium, magnesium among others. How does it work? Grains are very high in fibre which means the same will keep you full and satisfied for long and unwanted calories from craving based eating will be at bay. They are also linked to lower several health issues such as heart diseases, diabetes and certain cancer and others.

A study was conducted by the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health to analyze how the grains impact visceral fats. As per the same, they concluded that higher intakes of whole grains are linked to lower abdominal adiposity. In short, more whole-grain intake can lead to lower visceral fat in adults and higher intakes of refined grains can result in higher levels of visceral fat.

About whole grains and refined grains

Whole grains are either present in their whole form or ground into flour and it has all parts of the seed. Speaking of refined grains, they are milled so that the germ and bran are removed to give them a finer texture and the same also extends their shelf life. One should note that refining them removes many nutrients including fibre. White flour, white rice, desserts, pastries, cookies and white bread are made from refined grains.

List of whole grains

Whole-wheat

Whole-Grain Rye

Quinoa

Barley

Brown rice

Buckwheat

Bulgur (cracked wheat)

Millet

Oatmeal

Corn

Bottom line

Instead of refined grains and their products, go for whole grain-based rice, bread, flour and pasta, and nowadays they are easily available in grocery stores. Instead of white rice, one can have quinoa, oats, brown rice, barley or bulgur.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×