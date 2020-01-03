Weight loss tips: Follow the Indian diet plan to lose weight faster

Thinking about weight loss? Follow the Indian diet plan to lose weight faster.

Weight loss is a prime concern for many. So, our diet plan will help to lose weight but certain changes in the diet plan will make a huge difference. So, the diet plan should be strict enough for weight control. An Indian diet plan is known to be healthy and full of nutrition as most of them are plant-based. So, adding the Indian diet plan may help us to lose weight faster. The ingredients of the diet are full of nutritious elements, which can lower the risk of many diseases as well. So, follow the Indian diet plan to lose and control weight in a more natural way. Read on to know why the Indian diet is better for weight loss.

Plant-based diet plan

Plant-based diets are associated with numerous health benefits; it can lower the risk of heart disease, diabetes and breast and colon cancer. This type of Indian diet consists of fresh and whole ingredients, which promotes weight loss.

What type of foods come in this diet?

Indian traditional foods include all nutritious foods like grains, lentils, healthy fats, vegetables, dairy and fruits. These foods are not that helpful to decrease the risk of chronic diseases, but they can lose those extra fats from our body. The spices used in the traditional dishes are turmeric, fenugreek, coriander, ginger and cumin. They all come with several health benefits.

What to include in the diet plan?

These foods according to the Indian diet plan help to lose weight faster:

Vegetables- Tomatoes, spinach, eggplant, mustard greens, okra, onions, bitter melon, cauliflower, mushrooms, cabbage, etc.

Fruits- Mango, papaya, pomegranate, guava, oranges, tamarind, lychee, apples, melons, pears, plums, bananas, etc.

Nuts and seeds- Cashews, almonds, peanuts, pistachios, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, watermelon seeds.

Legumes- Mung beans, black-eyed peas, kidney beans, lentils, pulses and chickpeas.

Roots and tubers- Potatoes, carrots, sweet potatoes, turnips, yams.

Whole grains: Brown rice, basmati rice, millet, buckwheat, quinoa, barley, corn, whole-grain bread, amaranth, sorghum, etc.

Dairy products- Cheese, yoghurt, milk and ghee.

Herbs and spices: Garlic, ginger, cardamom, cumin, coriander, garam masala, paprika, turmeric, black pepper, fenugreek, basil etc.

Healthy fats- Coconut milk, full-fat dairy, avocado, coconut oil, mustard oil, olive oil, peanut oil, sesame oil, ghee.

Protein sources- Tofu, legumes, dairy products.

Beverages- Water, Darjeeling tea, Assam tea and Nilgiri tea.

Credits :Healthline

Read More