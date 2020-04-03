Weight Loss Tips: Follow THESE tips for weight loss and management during lockdown period

Worried about your weight for staying how during the lockdown? You can try these easy diet tips to maintain and lose weight while staying quarantined at home. Read on to know more.

We are currently fighting against the deadly coronavirus. The entire country is under lockdown to break the chain of COVID-19. But staying at home for the entire day is also quite exhausting as there are certain limited things to do like work, household chores and binge-watch series, etc. We might have become lazy staying at home for such a long time that has also given some negative impact on our health including weight gain. The weight gain is one of the biggest problems that we don’t want to face.

So, we need to stay active to lose weight and stay healthy. Hence, we need to maintain a strict diet plan during this lockdown period. Doing regular exercises, having meal at correct time, consuming fruits and veggies, staying hydrated are some common and basic diet tips for weight loss. Check out the other ones.

Weight Loss tips to follow during the lockdown period.

Reduce salt intake

Excessive salt intake is considered to be linked to water retention. So, try to cut down on your salt intake from your daily food.

Dinner before 7-8 PM

If you have your dinner 3 to 4 hours before going to sleep then your body can digest the food properly. And a good digestion is the key to have the right body weight.

Maintain a balanced diet

Maintain a balanced and healthy diet which is packed with all important nutritions. Include good carbs, good fats and protein in your diet.

Say no refined carb and sugary products

Refined goods like white breads, cereals, pasta and sugary foods like cookies, doughnuts and cakes are bad carbs which need to avoid in your diet plan. Try to add good carbs like wheat products. And cut down on processed foods.

Hydration is the key

Drinking a lot of water prevents you from unhealthy snacking, improves digestion, protects kidneys and skin. If you don’t like to have plain water always then you can also try herbal tea or infused water.

Lots of fruits and veggies

Include all seasonal fruits and vegetables in your diet plan. Try to have at least 2 different types of fruits in a day. Seasonal fruits are a rich source of antioxidants. Overall, fruits and veggies promote weight loss as they are highly packed with fibre.

Include nuts and seeds also

Nuts and seeds have antioxidants, vitamins and minerals which are essential to stay healthy. Include Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds and pumpkin seeds in the diet plan.

Start your day with honey, lemon and water

It’s quite a common drink which is known for removing toxins from the body and helping to increase metabolism. So, you can also start your day with it.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More