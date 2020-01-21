Weight Loss Tips: Here's how THESE household chores can help you lose a few kgs

Are you bored of doing the same exercise daily and want to experiment with your workout? Then, how about doing some household chores. Read below to find out how doing household chores can help you with weight loss.

Are you dreaming to get into shape so that you can fit in those old pair of jeans? Do you want to go on a vacay and wear your favourite beachwear? Well, if the answer to all this yes, then you and I both know that we are trying to get rid of those nasty few kgs for a while now. Right from trying a different type of diet to hitting the gym daily, we are willing to go to great lengths to get that ideal shape we desire!

If you are planning to add something new to your regime, remember that whatever you do should be some physical activity that can help you drop those kgs. And when we talk about physical activity, it's not about going on a run or hitting the gym, there are some physical activities that you can do at home to get rid of the extra weight. And one such activity is doing some simple household chores that can help you lose weight.

Here are some household chores that you can do:

Help your mom with utensils or vegetable shopping, or even simple vegetable chopping. These things will keep you physically active, and there's no denying that these activities can help you stay active and lose weight faster!

As per research, doing household chores such as mopping the floor, cleaning the house or doing the laundry) is equivalent to 15 minutes of running, 20 minutes spent in a spinning class.

You can choose to mop, since it's not only great for your lower body but is also great for your upper body, which makes it a complete body workout. Mopping requires you to bend down a lot, reach out to those tough nooks and crannies and move around a lot to clean. Bending to pick things can help you get in shape a little easier. The activity can burn up to 230 calories. If not mopping, you can choose to do household chores like gardening and vacuuming.

Just like mopping, moving furniture or helping someone to do that can also help you burn some calories. Moving furniture is no doubt a heavyweight job that requires a lot of bending down, which makes it an easy weight training exercise without the use of actually workout tools! This activity can help burn up to 100-200 calories in 20 minutes.

Washing utensils, cleaning the washing basin or washing clothes are great upper body workouts can help you tone your arms.

So, next time if you feel lazy to hit the gym, then consider doing some household chores.

